Correction Oct 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story in Wednesday’s edition of the Keys Citizen should have stated Robyn Still is running for a seat on the Marathon City Council. The Citizen regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Citizen Robyn Still Story Error Marathon City Council Correction Edition Recommended for you Trending Now Fort Jefferson suffers significant damages from Ian Hurricane Ian shines light on mooring failures Key West man pleads in tax case Alvin M. Rubenstein Search suspended for missing couple Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Keys Style - Fall Edition To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions