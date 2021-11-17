The Monroe County Commission will take up the need for more Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers in the Florida Keys, iguana eradication and taking ownership of Wisteria Island when it meets Wednesday, Nov. 17, in Key West.
The commission meets all day starting at 9 a.m. at the Harvey Government Center in Key West. Information on participating and viewing the meeting can be found online at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
County Mayor Michelle Coldiron has proposed a resolution requesting an increase in the number of officers in Monroe County.
“The continued environmental and economic viability of the Florida Keys depends on the preservation of environmental resources and on the continued protection of the quality, tranquility and safety of our surrounding waters,” Coldiron’s proposal stated. “Monroe County urges FWC to direct increased resources for the protection of Monroe’s marine environment, and to implement strategies to aid in the recruitment and retention of its officers such as sufficient pay consideration and/or housing allowance to account for the local high cost of living.”
There are 15 vacant FWC positions in the Keys, Coldiron’s resolution stated.
More than 300 vessel groundings are reported in the Florida Keys, each year, with 80% of these impacting the fragile seagrass habitat and damaging corals, the resolution stated. Monroe County has the highest number of boating accidents in the state every year, and in 2020 Monroe once again led the state with 99 accidents and nine fatalities.
Monroe County has the highest number of derelict vessels statewide each year, and is currently on track for the removal of 60 derelict vessels this year, the resolution stated.
Iguana wrangling
Upper Keys County Commissioner Holly Raschein have called for a discussion and direction regarding over-population of iguanas on Monroe County properties and the possibilities of iguana extermination.
Iguanas over-populate Monroe County, causing damage to land and landscaping, which in turn keeps other species from flourishing. The iguana also carries salmonella, the back-up memorandum for the discussion stated.
Wisteria Island
Representatives of the Bureau of Land Management will address the Monroe County Commission to talk about deeding over Wisteria Island to either the state and/or to the Monroe County government for use as a county park.
A federal court judge has ruled that the Bureau of Land Management owns the roughly 22-acre Wisteria Island in Key West Harbor, not the Bernstein family, but there is still an appeal pending of that ruling.
Bureau of Land Management District Manager Robert Swithers and States Director Leah Baker are scheduled to attend Wednesday’s meeting, according to County Attorney Bob Shillinger.
County Administrator Roman Gastesi has been in discussions with Shillinger and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board member Robert Spottswood, of Key West, about possible uses for the offshore island in Key West Harbor.
Gastesi put together a white paper on possible uses for the island that include a restaurant or food service, ferry service to Key West, a neighboring 70-mooring ball mooring field and Hobie Cat, paddleboard, kayak and chair and umbrella rentals.
Other possible uses include a dinghy dock, dock master’s office and bathroom and showers, according to the white paper.
A white paper is an informational document usually issued to promote or highlight the features of a solution, and is used as a method of presenting government policies and legislation and gauging public reaction.
The county’s white paper calls for full-time law enforcement security and possibly a substation on the island for FWC officers and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies.