Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster died in Miami on Monday morning after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.
"We obviously lost a pillar in our community," longtime friend and Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney said. "God has greater things for him. I am sure that he will live on forever in so many hearts."
Forster's hospitalization was announced during the Monroe County Commission meeting on Aug. 18, three days after he was transferred from Mariners Hospital in Tavernier to an intensive care unit at Baptist Hospital in Kendall. Forster said he had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Forster, who was initially placed on supplemental oxygen after being admitted to the hospital, was sedated and intubated Sunday, Aug. 22, after his blood gases fell to unhealthy levels and his rib muscles grew exhausted from battling the deadly respiratory disease, according to friend Tony Hammon, pastor emeritus of Island Community Church in Islamorada.
Hammon had been posting updates on Forster's conditions on Facebook for the past several weeks.
Last Wednesday, Hammon said the hospital intended to begin the process of removing Forster from a ventilator to see if he could breathe on his own.
Hammon was alerted to Forster's deteriorating condition early Sunday morning by Baptist Hospital.
"He is struggling right now and they have assured me multiple times that everything that could be done has and is being done," Hammon posted to Facebook Sunday night.
Hammon said he and Forster's sister, Jo-Anne, were able to speak to Forster and pray for him via FaceTime.