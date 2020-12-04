Visitors may be able to come to Florida Keys by water taxi some day, if a county committee can put the parts in place to make it feasible.
The Monroe County Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee is moving along by exploring transportation options such as a water taxi and hearing a presentation from a company based in Bambridge, Washington that specializes in mobility.
The committee will meet virtually for the first time in three months Friday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. at https://tinyurl.com/yxbh5pp5
Bill Walker, CEO of Water Taxi based in Fort Lauderdale, will kick off the heart of the meeting. Calling Fort Lauderdale the “Venice of America” due to its many beautiful waterways, the water taxi offers ways to explore the city from the water with 10 possible stops. Its captains and crew provide narrated excursions that include historical information as well as fun and interesting tales about the mansions and mega yachts that line the waterways.
Transportation committee members have suggested travelers to the Keys could use water taxis as a great way to enhance the visitor experience while getting vehicles off of U.S. 1 and mitigating traffic. Car rentals are not necessary if there can be transitions from airports to Keys resorts while public and private transportation fill in gaps.
Currently, Water Taxi uses two catamarans with environmentally-friendly attributes. The efficient hull shapes allows for a more efficient engine, lower fuel use, better emissions, lower wake (helps with shore side erosion and wakes with other boaters) and are maneuverable, quiet and safe, Walker said on his website. Costs vary according to the promotion or tour, but generally are $28 for adults and children 12 and older and $14 for ages 6 to 11. Seniors, military personnel and happy hour pricing after 5 p.m. also is available.
There are a couple limitations the committee might have to consider. In Fort Lauderdale, the water taxi does not accommodate bicycles on the boat and only service dogs are permitted.
The mobility presentation by Greg Dronkert, founder and president of Pacific Mobility Group, said the company’s key areas of concentration are vehicle electrification, shared mobility and autonomous technology. Its mission is to improve people’s lives through better mobility which it defines as the ease or freedom with which people access desired destinations, activities and services utilizing a range of transportation options. Mobility solutions must be safe, reliable, efficient, accessible and sustainable, its website states.
PMG believes advances in technology are facilitating the integration of schedules and fare/fee collection in new and innovative ways, resulting in an expanding mobility ecosystem with greater choices and convenience for users. Mobility as a service represents a shift away from personally owned modes of transportation toward mobility solutions that are consumed as a service. It is provided by an assortment of public and private providers and is amalgamated through the use of appropriate technology.
For information, visit https://www.pacific-mobility.com/.