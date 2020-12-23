The number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 4,000 on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
The current total, including 71 cases reported Monday, is 4,040. Among the new cases, 30 were reported in Key West, 15 in Marathon, 10 in Key Largo, three in Tavernier, two in Key Colony Beach and one more case in Big Pine Key, Little Torch, Cudjoe Key, Ramrod Key and Rockland Key. There were nine new cases involving non-residents; two cases were recategorized from Islamorada and one case was recategorized as missing city.
Local health department administrator Bob Eadie remained optimistic while reminding of the public of basic, safe practices amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The thing that is so vitally important now, and what everybody is so totally tired of hearing from me, is to continue to do what we have been doing — wearing a mask, socially distancing, washing your hands … stay away from large crowds, and hopefully you’ve gotten your flu shot,” Eadie said this week on U.S. 1 Radio.
Eadie noted two vaccines are now available and are heading to Monroe County soon. Guidelines and a schedule for administering the vaccines are expected this week, Eadie said.
“We’re still in this for a while,” Eadie said, adding “but our summer’s looking a lot better and our fall could be somewhat normal now.”
Meanwhile, the state-wide of reported cases increased to 1,212,581, according to the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Date and Surveillance Dashboard. To date, there have been 20,680 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state.
Of the 4,040 cases in Monroe County, 3,895 are residents and 145 categorized as non-residents. Monday’s increases bring Key West’s total number of cases to 2,172, while Key Largo has recorded 544 cases. Marathon has reported 439 cases, Tavernier 251, Summerland Key 120 and Islamorada 101.
Big Pine Key has reported 81 cases, Stock Island 61, Cudjoe Key 31, Key Colony Beach 21, Sugarloaf 17, Little Torch 15 and Long Key 13.
Ramrod Key has reported eight cases, while Duck Key has five cases, Conch Key has reported three cases, while Rockland Key and Cross Key each reported two cases. Reporting one case each are Big Torch and Plantation Key; in the county, there is one homeless case reported, while six others are categorized as missing city.
As of Monday, there have been 32 deaths reported in the county, with four individuals currently hospitalized.
The Monroe County School District’s COVID-19 dashboard has reported 138 cases since the beginning of September, including 98 students, 15 teachers and 25 staff members testing positive.
The state’s positivity rate was at 8.44% on Monday, while Monroe County’s positivity rate continued to fall, dropping to 4.87%, according to the state’s dashboard.
Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates, who had been hospitalized in Miami with COVID-19, posted on social media on Dec. 19 that he was currently recovering at home, while thanking the Key West community for its help and support.
To continue to try to stem the rise in cases in Key West, Mayor Teri Johnston issued an emergency directive recently that puts in place a 10 p.m. curfew during the New Year’s holiday weekend, from 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, to 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.
Previously, the city had canceled all special events held on city-owned property through Dec. 31.
Businesses on Duval Street that usually offer “drops” during the New Year’s Eve celebration have either canceled the event or rescheduled to adhere to the 10 p.m. curfew.
“It’s a short-term sacrifice we’re making for the health of our community, and our economy overall. We’ve got to buckle down and do the right things,” Johnston said recently.
The mayor said this week on U.S. 1 Radio that law and code enforcement have been active on Duval Street, while noting a clear uptick in visitors to the Southernmost City.
The city and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council have partnered to remind visitors and residents that masks are required to be worn in Key West, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Portable electronic dynamic messaging signs will be set up at key sites to inform arriving visitors of the city’s strict mask ordinance.
Amid the expected increase in visitors during the holiday weekend, state and local officials also have warned the cold and flu season is approaching, which could add to the spread of the coronavirus.
As cities throughout the Keys seek ways to fight the virus, testing locations have increased. A listing of those locations can be found at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov/covid19.
The local Department of Health recently announced a walk-up kiosk in Big Pine Key, provided by Curative, with more than 500 tests a day available to the public. The testing site is located at Moose Lodge No. 1585, 21 Wilder Road.
The company’s oral-fluid swab testing is an alternative method to nasopharyngeal swabs in testing for COVID-19. Results are sent to patients via SMS text or email within 24-48 hours.
Testing is currently available by walk-up or appointment. Appointments are available at http://www.curative.com.