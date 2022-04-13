Cases of coronavirus in Monroe County are currently some of the lowest observed in the more than two years of the pandemic currently and better than that, said one health official, “hospitalizations have been next to zero.”
“There’s one I know of at Lower Keys (Medical Center). But I’m not sure that it’s a true COVID hospitalization or a person who is positive who’s hospitalized for other reasons,” said Bob Eadie, head of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
As of Saturday, the county added 23 COVID cases over the seven days previous. Through April 7, the county had a positivity rate of 3.18, according to CDC data.
“The numbers have been small, that doesn’t mean that we’re out of the woods totally because there’s still active infections every day, even if they’re in the single digits,” Eadie said.
One reason to not let the guard down just yet is what’s going on in China, Eadie said. The city of Shanghai issued hard lockdowns last week amid a spike in cases.
Eadie reported that Monroe County’s vaccination rate was around 84% at last count. That percentage is not going up as quickly as it was when the vaccines first became available. At one point, the Keys had the highest vaccination rate in the state. But, Eadie said that Keys residents are getting booster shots, and some are now available for a second booster.
Asked what lessons can be learned from COVID in dealing with future pandemics and viral illnesses, Eadie said politics and social conflict often interfered with the response to coronavirus.
“I think as a nation when there was so much politics involved with dealing with the pandemic, I think it took our focus away from some of the great lessons,” he said.
Eadie added that there were many parallels between the coronavirus pandemic and the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, “and I’m not sure we applied all these lessons.”
“I’m hoping at some point, we could just get back to what science says, not politics,” Eadie said.
Monroe County has now registered 18,025 cases of coronavirus total, and had 117 deaths, according to New York Times data. Florida as a whole has had 5.86 million cases and 73,555 deaths.