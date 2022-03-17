Roughly three weeks after the COVID-19 shutdown of Key West, Duval and Greene streets remained devoid of most signs of life and with no end in sight, Sloppy Joe’s Bar decided to have their building tented for termites for the first time in the famed watering hole’s 103-year history.
TOP: St. Patrick’s Day 2020 celebrations are in full-swing at the Conch Republic Seafood Company at 4 p.m. on March 17 despite a citywide order to close all bars and restaurants by 5 p.m. BOTTOM: Shortly after 5 p.m. the entire bar and restaurant had been vacated and the shutdown had begun.
Photos by ROB O’NEAL/The Citizen
ROB O'NEAL/The Citizen
A sign announces that the fully-nude Red Garter Saloon, an adult entertainment club on Duval Street, will be ‘Clothed Until Further Notice,’ due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Monroe County is in “pretty good shape” in the battle against COVID, according to Bob Eadie, administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, two years after the virus began to explode in the U.S. and caused the Florida Keys to shut down for a number of months.
As of Wednesday, the county added two new cases of the virus and had no hospitalizations. Monroe County boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the state at 84% of the population receiving at least one dose, Eadie said.
“We need to stay vigilant, there’s still COVID in the world, in fact it’s expanding in some areas now such as China,” Eadie said. “It’s not that the pandemic itself is over but the epidemic for Monroe County is certainly in a lull. So we just need to get along with our lives if you’re vaccinated. If you’re not, then nothing has really changed.”