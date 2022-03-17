Monroe County is in “pretty good shape” in the battle against COVID, according to Bob Eadie, administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, two years after the virus began to explode in the U.S. and caused the Florida Keys to shut down for a number of months.

As of Wednesday, the county added two new cases of the virus and had no hospitalizations. Monroe County boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the state at 84% of the population receiving at least one dose, Eadie said.

“We need to stay vigilant, there’s still COVID in the world, in fact it’s expanding in some areas now such as China,” Eadie said. “It’s not that the pandemic itself is over but the epidemic for Monroe County is certainly in a lull. So we just need to get along with our lives if you’re vaccinated. If you’re not, then nothing has really changed.”

