The Monroe County Commission has increased parking fines on county roads from $20 to $200, in an attempt to deter illegal parking throughout the county, especially near parks and beaches.
The fines are a non-criminal civil penalty. The increase takes effect immediately.
County Commissioner Mike Forster first proposed the increase at the commission’s May meeting and showed various pictures and videos of areas where parking violations on “no parking” posted county roads repeatedly occur. Many violators easily accept a $20 ticket in exchange for a day of parking, he said.
On Wednesday, the County Commission formally adopted the increase.
County staff has already started updating the signage on county roads to include the $200 noncriminal civil penalty verbiage. The commission did not add any additional no parking zones other than the ones already in place.
The commission significantly increased the amount of parking fines just weeks before the Fourth of July holiday and after spending more than hour discussing complaints from neighbors living along Bay Drive and near Sunset Park in Key Largo, who said their neighborhood is being overrun tourists and day-trippers.
The area is used for recreational use as a de facto park and beach. The beach is being used by hotels as a destination for guests, schools as a fieldtrip area, and day trippers who often pitch tents, use grills and coolers of alcohol, according to Forster. Sheriff’s deputies have responded to numerous complaints there.
The commission and county staff are currently working on solutions to address the problems along Bay Drive.
New fertilizer rules
The County Commission set new rules for the application of fertilizer in Monroe County, which is design to protect nearshore water quality and prevent algal blooms.
The commission adopted the “Monroe County Ordinance for FloridaFriendly Fertilizer Use on Urban Landscapes.” This ordinance regulates the proper application of fertilizer. It requires proper training of commercial and institutional fertilizer applicators, establishes training and certification requirements, creates a prohibited application period, specifies allowable fertilizer application rates and methods and establishes fertilizer-free zones and low maintenance zones.
A representative of one of the biggest fertilizer companies, Scotts Miracle-Gro, spoke in support of the ordinance on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, the commission postponed discussing taking over the operation of the senior assisted living facility in Key West form the Key West Housing Authority. The commission is still waiting for a report from a consultant analyzing the finances and marketing efforts.