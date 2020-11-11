Monroe County has reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 since last Friday, with nearly half of those in Key West, according to the Florida Department of Health.
That brings the total number of cases in Monroe County to 2,596, while the state-wide total stands at 847,821. There have been 17,179 deaths in the state, with 25 reported in Monroe County, according to the state Department of Health in Monroe County.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,251 cases of COVID-19 reported in Key West, while Key Largo has reported 338 cases. Other cities reporting cases include Marathon (245), Tavernier (162), Islamorada (63), Stock Island (58), Summerland Key (51), Big Pine Key (44), Key Colony Beach (11), Cudjoe and Long keys (eight each), Little Torch (seven), Sugarloaf (six) and Ramrod Key (four), while Rockland Key, Big Torch, Marathon Shores, Duck Key and Conch Key have reported one case.
There are currently five people hospitalized in the Keys due to the coronavirus.
“We still have COVID in the Keys and the concentration of the numbers we have are in the Key West area, which is not surprising given the major population center is there, it is also the major entertainment district,” said Bob Eadie, the local health department administrator.
Eadie added: “The truth of the matter is, we are still having COVID cases that are reported daily and it has spiked up.”
Outside of Key West, 12 new cases were reported in Key Largo, six in Marathon, four in Tavernier, three in Big Pine, two in Stock Island and one in Summerland Key.
For information about Monroe County’s COVID-19, visit http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov/covid19 or http://www.floridahealthcovid19.gov.