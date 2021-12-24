The Monroe County Commission has adopted a resolution opposing non-military aviation uses at the Homestead Air Reserve Base and asking the U.S. Air Force to uphold its 2001 decision that limits the base for its own use.
The Homestead Air Reserve Base is located in a highly sensitive environmental area with Biscayne National Park 1.5 miles to the east, Everglades National Park 8 miles to the west and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary 10 miles to the south, the resolution says. The Monroe County Commission supports the preservation of these natural resources.
The Ocean Reef Community Association President Genaro “Chip” Iglesias wrote a letter to Monroe County Mayor David Rice urging the commission to adopt a resolution.
“Upper Keys constituents have monitored the potential expansion of HARB for several years now,” said Lisa Tennyson, Monroe County Director of Legislative Affairs. “This is the first official board action, prompted by the concern that the expanded use has become more likely with Miami-Dade’s Commission direction to negotiate and finalize a joint use agreement to develop a portion of HARB for general aviation for joint civilian use, although it has specified that this will be non-commercial, non-cargo uses.”
Due to the base’s location, efforts to bring non-military aviation use to the base faltered in 2001, but the Miami-Dade Commission revived its effort to pursue a joint use agreement in 2015.
“The reasons for the opposition also extend to concerns about noise and environmental impacts from expanded use of the airport,” Tennyson said.
Last fall, the Miami-Dade County Commissioners again approved a resolution to negotiate a “joint use agreement” with the U.S. Air Force for a “fixed-base operator,” which could bring corporate jets and cabin-class helicopters to the military base.
Even with a “general aviation services only” clause sponsored by then-commissioner and now Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, critics contend that commercial cargo traffic still could fly even if scheduled commercial flights are prohibited.
“With all the development and bringing commercial activity to the air base, we are further and further from a safe and timely evacuation,” Rice said. “I’m not naïve to think Homestead won’t be further developed, but what they do there affects us and our evacuation route.”
Environmentalists applauded Monroe County’s decision.
“It’s extremely valuable for Monroe County to take a position opposing any non-military aviation at HARB right now as we await the decision from the U.S. Air Force on Miami-Dade’s proposed use agreement at the base,” said Eve Samples, executive director at Friends of the Everglades. “The environmental threats to the Biscayne Bay, the Everglades National Park and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary are extremely concerning.”
In a letter dated Feb. 28, 2020, U.S. Air Force Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Jennifer L. Miller wrote to then-Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez conveying support for the joint use concept. Gimenez is now a U.S. congressman representing the Florida Keys and portions of Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade County and the Air Force have been exchanging correspondence to reach agreement on which area of the base to develop. The Aviation Department suggested a site on the southeast side of the base.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., opposes the change in a letter to U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall urging him to not consider the proposed joint use agreement.
“Civil use of HARB poses the potential risk of obstructing ongoing Everglades restoration and threatens the core mission set of the base. It is my hope that you will discontinue any consideration of the proposed joint use agreement (JUA), which would allow civil operations at HARB, unless and until these concerns are adequately addressed,” he wrote.
“For years, HARB has been a central focus of special interests who wish to secure commercial passenger and cargo operations to expand the Urban Development Boundary in southern Miami-Dade County. These proposals have the potential to impact military readiness and diminish efforts to conserve and restore critical habitat near HARB and Biscayne Bay.”
The commercialization of the base would be bad timing, according to Rubio.
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District are currently planning the Biscayne Bay and Southern Everglades Ecosystem Restoration (BBSEER) project, with preliminary proposals to convey water from western Miami-Dade County through the C-102 canal to wetlands along Biscayne Bay,” he wrote.