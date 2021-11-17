The Monroe County Planning Commission gave its blessing Tuesday to a project that will bring a 148 new transient rental units to Key West Harbor Yacht Club on Stock Island and change the zoning there to accommodate those transient units.
The Planning Commission recommended the Monroe County Commission change the zoning district in that area of Stock Island off Maloney Avenue on Stock Island from mixed use commercial to destination resort and approve the development agreement by the Spottswood Company to place 148 hotel and transient condo units at Key West Harbor Yacht Club.
The Planning Commission did not recommend the Spottswood Company’s request to recognize 55 live-aboard units and use them for density purposes.
The development agreement allows the Spottswood Company to place 107 condos to be used as transient rentals, 41 hotel rooms and three affordable housing units on the property.
The zoning map change allows multifamily attached units to be rented out as transient rentals. The current zoning only allows detached units to be rented out as vacation rentals.
The zoning map change and development agreement will next go before the Monroe County Commission.
The Spottswood Company purchased the yacht club in 2019 and has been working on bringing the transient rentals units there for the past three years.
The company is also in negotiations to purchase the neighboring Fishman’s Seafood commercial fishing docks and fish house off Maloney Avenue and has asked the county to abandon the road, Peninsula Avenue, that separates Fishman’s Seafood and Key West Harbor Yacht Club.
Roughly 30 fishing boats and 100 fishermen work out of the 8-acre commercial fishing marina and docks at Fishman’s. The Spottswood Company plans to keep the fishermen and their boats, but will make improvements to the property and place boat racks there as the company is looking to take down at least one of the boat barns at Key West Harbor Yacht Club, Robert Spottswood said.
“If we are successful, we will keep all the existing uses there (Fishman’s),” Spottswood said. “The fish house and commercial marina are a great part of the property.”
Spottswood envisions a “fishing village” on the property, he said.