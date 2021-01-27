The Monroe County government is conducting extensive grading, drainage, fencing and lighting and electrical upgrades to the field at East Martello in Key West.
The area is a popular event field for larger community events like Zombie Bike Ride, outdoor concerts, and annual summer children’s educational programming from Key West Art & Historical Society. The nearly $600,000 in improvements is funded through a Monroe County Tourist Development Council capital improvement grant and is expected to be completed in four to six months.
Many events were postponed or canceled in the past because of standing water on the field. The higher elevation of the field and the installation of a perimeter exfiltration drainage system will help with these issues in the future. The removal of standing water will also properly protect Fort East Martello’s foundation.
“This project will not only rejuvenate the area visually, but it will now have the infrastructure to support community events like concerts, art in the park events, maybe even a Royal Poinciana Festival at some point,” Monroe County Project Management Director Cary Knight said. “This field is the first and last thing someone sees when they fly in and out of Key West and the upgrades will complement and protect Fort East Martello for generations to come.”
Monroe County was in discussions with Key West Art & Historical Society during the design phase and both entities that the existing foliage was unlikely to survive the grading and trenching process. Workers removed roughly 20 trees because they will be adding 5 feet of dirt, which would have “smothered” many of the trees there, said Michael Gieda, executive director of the Key West Art & Historical Society.
The society is partnering with Save-a-Tree Foundation to launch a fund-raising effort to replant the field with salt-tolerant native plants and trees, including Royal Poinciana trees.
“This project reclaims the former East Martello Park, dedicated in 1983, that was initially proposed, funded and developed by Margo Golan and the McKee family,” said Gieda. “By dealing with sea level rise and flooding issues, KWAHS will be in a better position to host more community events moving forward.”