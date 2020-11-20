Reported cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County have increased by more than 300 in less than a week, according to the Florida Department of Health, while the state total draws closer to 1 million cases.
The local Department of Health reported Thursday there were 2,965 cases in Monroe County, with 1,461 of those cases reported in Key West. The total number of cases in Florida stood at 914,333 cases, with 17,810 deaths. There have been 25 coronavirus-related deaths in Monroe County since the start of the pandemic.
Of the 73 new cases reported Thursday in Monroe County, 49 of those cases were in Key West. Also on Thursday, Key West city leaders met to determine new restrictions to combat the spread of the virus and agreed that masks should be worn anytime a person is out in public.
Other cities in the Keys also reported increases Thursday: Tavernier and Sugarloaf added three cases each; Key Largo, Marathon, Islamorada and Big Pine Key each had two additional cases; and Key Colony Beach, Little Torch, Cudjoe Key and Duck Key each reported one new case.
Overall, the state’s positivity rate was up to 7.56%; in Monroe County, the rate has risen to 11.78%, according to the state Department of Health’s Data and Surveillance Dashboard, which tracks COVID-19 information daily.
Additionally, the number of hospitalizations in the Keys increased to nine, with eight of those cases at Lower Keys Medical Center.
While cities seek ways to fight the virus, testing locations have increased through the Keys. A listing of those locations can be found at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov/covid19.
The Florida Department of Health offers free COVID-19 testing to all Monroe County residents, with valid identification. Appointments are required; to schedule, call 786-910-9764 or email testingmonroe@flhealth.gov.
In Key West, testing is available on Wednesdays at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., from 9 a.m. to noon, and Fridays, from 1 to 4 p.m. In Tavernier, testing is available on Tuesdays at the Roth Building, 50 High Point Road, from 1 4 p.m. In Marathon, testing is available on Thursdays at the Ruth Ivins Center, 3333 Overseas Highway, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. All events are scheduled as weather permits.