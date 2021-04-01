On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reported 14 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, bringing the total number of cases in the Florida Keys to 6,428.
Of those new cases, four were in Key Largo, three were classified as non-residents, two were reported in Key West, Marathon and Summerland Key, and one more case was reported in Islamorada.
As of Wednesday, there have been 3,033 cases reported in Key West, 977 in Key Largo, 720 in Marathon, 473 in Tavernier and 222 in Islamorada. Other area totals include 164 cases in Summerland Key, 139 in Big Pine Key, 66 in Cudjoe Key, 64 in Stock Island, 42 case in Key Colony Beach and 33 cases in Sugarloaf Key.
State-wide, there have been 2,052,441 cases reported in Florida, resulting in 33,338 deaths. In the Florida Keys, there have been 48 deaths.
There are currently five people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Monroe County.
The Florida Key’s positivity rate dropped below that of state; the state rate was 6.36%, while Monroe County fell to 5.86%.
According to the Monroe County School District’s COVID-19 Dashboard, there have 292 cases reported since the beginning of the school year, including 217 students, 36 teachers and 39 staff members.
Beginning Monday, April 5, all persons 18 and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations.
To date, 5,762,310 people in the state have been vaccinated, while in Monroe County, 22,520 have received either the single-dose J&J vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
For information on vaccinations and testing locations, visit the local health department website at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov.