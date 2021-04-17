The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Florida Keys reached 6,711, with the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County reporting 16 new cases on Friday.
The increase includes six new cases in Key West, four in Key Largo, two each in Marathon and Tavernier, and one new case on Stock Island.
Key West has reported 3,134 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began a little more than a year ago. Key Largo has 1,019, Marathon 767, Tavernier 506 and Islamorada 232.
Every resident 18 and older is eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations and nearly 8 million Floridians have been vaccinated, according to the Florida Department of Health.
State-wide, there have been 2,148,448 cases reported, resulting in 34,238 deaths. There have been 50 COVID-related resident deaths in the Florida Keys.
There are currently six people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Monroe County.
The Florida Key’s positivity rate is 6.13%, slightly below that of the state, which is at 6.66%.
The Monroe County School District reported on its COVID-19 dashboard there have been 317 cases reported since the start of the school year in August; 237 of those cases involved students, while 39 were teachers and 41 schools staff.
For information on vaccinations and testing locations, visit the local health department website at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov.