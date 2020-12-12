While the symptoms of COVID-19 are physical, the pandemic is also taking a toll on mental health — whether or not you’ve been infected by the virus. Heightened anxiety and higher degrees of uncertainty are difficult to measure, but real nonetheless. Add to that a potentially lonely and disconnected holiday season, the stigma attached to this type of care, the cost, lack of insurance and the shortage of providers, and a concerning situation surrounds us.
Accessing mental health care in the Keys before COVID-19 has been a challenge for some time but Florida Keys residents under emotional and mental distress now have expanded access to free and low-cost mental health services at one of several Keys outlets.
The Guidance Care Centers in Key West, Key Largo, and Marathon has procured an $800,000 SAMSHA COVID-19 Emergency Response for Suicide Prevention grant through November 2021 and lead the way in terms of services offered. Additionally, Catholic Charities and A Positive Step of Monroe County, Inc. (APSMC) also offer limited low or no-cost services.
This grant is one of only 50 in the nation, and greatly enhances GCC’s current programming that helps prevent suicide and suicide attempts among at-risk adults ages 25 and older in the Florida Keys. Since 2014, Monroe County has had the highest suicide rate in the state (24.29%).
The staggering number of unemployment and uninsured in Monroe County illustrates a desperate need for expanded mental health services that will be covered by this grant. It allows the GCC county-wide centers to provide assessment, counseling and psychiatric care with medication both virtually through telehealth appointments and on location for intake services at little to no cost to patients.
Maureen Dunleavy, Regional VP for GCC, stressed that they possess the staff and facilities to help those in the community who need assistance. They have a robust assemblage of 130 psychiatrists, psychologists, case managers, therapists, counselors and advocates who can assist residents Keys-wide.
“We are the centralized receiving facility funded for the behavioral health continuum of care,” she explained. “We want the community to know, even if you are unable to pay for mental health services, you’ll still get help.”
She also said that today, “people don’t see a way out, they may feel like they are out of options (for money, food or housing) and/or turn to drugs and alcohol to cope, which is a deadly combination due to suicide and overdose.” National statistics report 11% of all adults have considered suicide during the pandemic.
She also explained that “parents who are struggling with anxiety or depression impacts children in that household. Kids sense the tension in the home.”
The impact on children
Dunleavy shared some of the feedback she received from a 16-year-old female who GCC helped through their mobile crisis response line and outpatient services.
The adolescent shared that “my therapist at the Guidance Care Center has supported me and I know if I reached out, they would be there. I am glad that in this community there is help and we know where to find it. The hope in the darkness is that suicide is preventable. Mental illness is treatable. The stigma associated with both must come to an end. It is not OK to deny yourself help. Life is difficult for everyone, but there are so many great moments within the struggle.”
Mental health challenges clearly extend beyond adults. Visits to the ER have increased for children during the pandemic and research shows that emergency department visits related to mental health were up 24% for children aged 5 to 11 and 31% for children aged 12 to 17 from April through October 2020, compared with the same time period last year.
The distress kids have experienced after schools closed and activities such as sports were put on hold puts them at increased risk. It’s hard for them to picture things getting better and what the future will look like. As stated, sometimes their parents are demonstrating despair, which they share.
Dunleavy said that with increased communication by the Key West Recovers plan, many more in the community could seek mental health assistance, including children. She also emphasized that working with the Monroe County School District is equally important. “We have a contract for co-located staff, assigned to each school at least one day a week in all county schools to provide services to the students at no charge.”
“We don’t want to lose one more person in this community” said Dunleavy. Losing one more person to suicide is one loss too many.”
Domestic violence
A collateral crisis arising from the coronavirus pandemic and its attendant stressors has been a surge in domestic violence. Billy Davis, Executive Director and founder of A Positive Step of Monroe County (APSMC), has developed a proactive, preventative approach by expanding its existing Southernmost Fatherhood Initiative educational program to include a new, elective, domestic violence awareness/anger management and prevention component, titled Understanding Domestic Violence/Anger Management.
Davis has embraced the emotional and behavioral support aspect of more effective parenting, focusing on the “cause” in the cause-and-effect equation contributing to juvenile delinquency and domestic violence. And while this program doesn’t necessarily qualify as a traditional mental health service, it clearly addresses behavioral support.
“Three years ago, I recognized the need for a pilot program”, Davis recalled. “Statistics showed that juvenile delinquency was a significant problem in our community that mostly originated among families with absentee dads, and I felt the need to treat the reason for the problem, not just the delinquency itself.”
APSMC’s free 12 session Southernmost Fatherhood Initiative program for fathers has, in some cases, led to fathers going back to school and getting their GED or CDL licenses so they can improve their self-esteem and become better providers for their children.
The funding for this program comes from An Ounce of Prevention of Florida, a state-funding source through the state Department of Health. Over the past two years, nearly 75 dads have participated in the program, and several have started working good jobs as a result. “I want dads who have fallen short on support payments to come forward and become a bigger part of their children’s life,” said Davis.
Patrice Schwermer of Catholic Charities said that although they are not staffed with therapists in Monroe County, there is a tele-health program offered through their Miami offices, providing counseling services at no charge for those 60 and older. For information on the Catholic Charities counseling program, contact Claudia Gomez Cardona at 954-332-7070.
The stigma surrounding mental health support still exists. Even with all we are enduring during this pandemic, Key West Recovers is sharing this information so local residents seek low or no cost assistance they need. Surprisingly, mental and behavioral health services are appreciable on such a tiny island as ours.