More on Guidance Care Centers

At the GCC in Key West, patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis for an initial two-hour intake on Mondays through Thursdays, from 8 to 11 a.m., with a service provider matched thereafter. The center is also open for crisis support daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Since 1973, the nonprofit behavioral healthcare service providers have offered a full scope of mental health and substance abuse support services. GCC’s goal is to increase the availability of and access to free mental health services to prevent suicide and suicide attempts among adults including assessment, psychiatric services and individual therapy. If domestic violence is a contributing factor, those individuals and their dependents can be assisted with a safe place to stay.

Additionally, GCC continues to provide suicide prevention training to this community and clinical service providers/systems with topics including mobile crisis response, suicide risk factors and how to assist suicidal individuals.

Psychiatrists and case managers speak English and Spanish; translation can be arranged for other languages (Creole, Russian, Czech, Polish, etc.) using a phone interpreter.

Any resident having an immediate mental health crisis can call the 24-hour GCC mobile crisis response team and crisis hotline to speak to a suicide prevention and crisis service provider at 305-434-7660, Ext. 8.