A listing supplied by the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County of known COVID-19 testing sites in the Florida Keys. This list is subject to change based on testing availability. Changes to the list should be sent to DOHMonroe@flhealth.gov.
The condition of Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, worsened during the weekend, and he remained in intensive care at a Miami hospital on Monday.
Forster had been doing well until Sunday.
“Mike took a turn for the worse and had to be intubated this afternoon,” Forster’s friend, Tony Hammon, posted to Facebook on Sunday. His systems are functioning well, but his blood gases are off. His intercostal muscles are tired and hopefully intubation will give them a chance to recover.”
“Mike has responded positively to the intubation. Still waiting on the blood gases report this morning and will let you know as soon as I hear anything else,” Hammon wrote on Facebook on Monday morning. “It’s encouraging news, but ‘not out of the woods’ news, so keep the prayers coming. He is still heavily sedated and his phone is off.”
Forster is one of hundreds of Florida Keys residents who have contracted the virus in recent weeks, motivating his fellow County Commissioners to put a mask mandate in place last week for all county buildings.
The county government put out a public service announcement this month, with County Commissioner Craig Cates urging people to get vaccinated. Cates, his wife and daughter all contracted the virus, and his wife and daughter died after being hospitalized for several months.
On Monday, the Federal Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for Pfizer version of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Islamorada Mayor Buddy Pinder has contracted COVID-19 as well, Florida Keys state House Rep. Jim Mooney said.
The Keys has had a significant uptick in the number of cases in recent weeks.
On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 46 new COVID-19 cases in the Florida Keys, with eight of those cases being children, according to Bob Eadie, who oversees the local offices of the Florida Department of Health. Last week, there were 491 new cases in the Keys, according to the local health department.
On Monday, there were 28 COVID-19 patients at Lower Keys Medical Center, with eight in the intensive care unit and five on ventilators, according to Eadie. As of Monday morning, Eadie did not have the numbers for Mariners Hospital in Tavernier and Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon. There were no children currently hospitalized in the Keys, Eadie said Monday.
As of Monday, 98 Monroe County School District students, six teachers and eight total staff had contracted COVID-19 since school started this month, according to the school district.
The school board meets Tuesday, Aug. 24, and again will discuss the mask rule it passed two weeks. The board agreed to require masks for students and staff, with the students’ parents given the option of having their children opt out of wearing a mask at school.
Board members agreed at its regularly scheduled meeting to revisit the policy every two weeks.