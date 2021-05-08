The Monroe County Department of Health, working with The College of the Florida Keys and others, will administer first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at numerous locations in the coming week.
On Monday, May 10, the vaccine will be available at the S.O.S. Foundation’s Stock Island Food Pantry from 4 to 6 p.m. The Food Pantry is located at 5640 Maloney Ave.
Interested individuals must show proof of age, but no appointment, identification or payment is required. Shots will be given to any unvaccinated adult on a first-come, first-served basis, according to event organizers.
Wednesday through Friday, doses will be available at Big Pine United Methodist Church, from noon to 8 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made at http://www. myvaccine.fl.gov.
For information, visit http://www.monroe.flhealth.gov/vax