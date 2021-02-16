The number of COVID-19 cases in the Florida Keys rose by 52 over the weekend, following a week of fewer than 15 per day, the Florida Department of Health announced Monday.
Currently, the positivity rate in Monroe County is 4.96%, below the desired 5%. The state positivity rate is 6.83%.
County-wide, there have been 5,593 reported cases, with 42 deaths. Of those cases, 5,292 are residents, while 301 are non-residents.
Key West has had the most reported cases, with 2,723 as of Monday. Key Largo has reported 827 cases, Marathon 632 and Tavernier 391. There have been 175 cases reported in Islamorada, 152 on Summerland Key and 112 on Big Pine Key.
There are currently six people hospitalized with the coronavirus in the Florida Keys.
For information, visit the state’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard at http://floridahealthcovid19.com.