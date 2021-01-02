The coronavirus pandemic dominated the news in 2020 — from the Florida Keys to the world.
Nearly every story, whether it addressed political, societal or economic concerns, contained an element of the exacting toll of COVID-19.
Looking back at the year in Key West and the Lower Keys, the weight of the virus, which has killed more than 3 million people globally, has been felt and the burden carried.
With the virus looming over everything and everyone, here are some of the top stories from 2020 in Key West, the Lower Keys and Monroe County:
• The effort to balance business and community health during COVID. With case numbers soaring in Key West, officials decided to clamp down on the side of resident health for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration, imposing a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the entire holiday weekend. Earlier in the pandemic, numerous long-time annual events — such as Fantasy Fest, powerboat races and myriad of activities — were forced to be canceled or postponed to 2021.
• Key West’s efforts to enforce a mask requirement anytime a person is outdoors has proven to be difficult with the limited number of code and police officers. In addition to arrests, there have been some assaults against code officers by people refusing to comply, according to city officials. One week last month, all code officers were out sick because they either had COVID or had been exposed to a colleague who had it.
• Cheryl Cates, the former First Lady of Key West and wife of Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates, passed away following treatment for COVID-19. Craig Cates, who also was being treated for the virus, was recently released from the hospital and is recovering, according to his social media posts.
• The cruise ship referenda passed handily in November, with the idea of setting a new course for Key West’s waters and piers. Following a lawsuit that was denied due to no cruise ships docking in local waters because of the pandemic, a new case filing is expected next month from Pier B Development to overturn the referenda. Recent reports indicate outside corporate money funded flyers that blanketed the Southernmost City before Election Day.
• Despite a drop in parking revenue, sales tax and bed tax due to the virus, Key West was still able to pass a budget at roll-back. But it had to freeze hiring, increase fees and reduce non-essential spending to get there.
• The pandemic lead to at least one good thing: repaving several Key West city streets and rebuilding the Cow Key Channel Bridge went not only smoothly, but quickly with minimal disruption, as was feared.
However, some of the other big stories were not related to the pandemic:
• A political neophite came within 18 votes of beating long-time Key West District 6 City Commissioner Clayton Lopez. Dr. Ryan Barnett challenged Lopez, forcing a run-off, but ultimately came up short.
• Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, a fixture in Key West and Monroe County politics, lost the county commission District 3 seat to newcomer Eddie Martinez. Carruthers filed a lawsuit challenging the result, claiming Martinez did not live in the district on Election Day. A decsion is pending.
• A computer virus shut down Key West city operations for almost three weeks. The ransomware virus, where hackers demanded $1.2 million, which was not paid, forced city departments to go back to the days of paper and pencil to keep their doors open. The Monroe County School District and various City of Marathon departments also faced ransomware attacks.
• After years of sidewalk protests, the last cosmetic store closed its doors in Key West in March. While COVID-19 was likely a contributing factor, the regular protests by the Key West Rip-Off Rapid Response Team finally convinced the last cosmetic store to close.