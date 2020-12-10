The Monroe County court system is still not holding jury trials but there are cases scheduled to start next month, and Chief Judge Mark Jones will be speaking with state court officials this week to discuss whether the 16th Judicial Circuit is ready to completely re-open next month.
The state has waived the requirement for a speedy trial, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Florida Keys continues to rise, Judge Jones did not seem confident that court operations were ready to resume back to normal and jury trials could be held by next month. The current number of new of COVID-19 cases “doesn’t lend itself to safety,” and Jones was unsure if he would feel comfortable calling people for jury duty and people would feel comfortable coming in, he said.
“The jury trials are the biggest obstacles,” Jones said. “The vast other stuff, we are managing.”
The local court’s ability to safely bring in potential jurors and maintain proper social distancing is a challenge. Neither could be done at the Marathon or Plantation Key courthouses, Jones said.
The Key West courthouse could handle an extremely limited number of trials and would have to use two courtrooms per case, with one room for jury selection and the other for the actual trial.
Jones does have a “vision” and a “plan,” he said.
He admits there is backlog when it comes to jury trials and other hearings, but is confident the court could “clear it up in a reasonable time” once trials and hearings resume.
State court officials have started a pilot program to hold some civil jury trials virtually, but that is not being done in Monroe County. The virtual trials are “expensive” and “time-consuming” and can only be done in just the right settings with attorneys agreeing to specific terms, Jones said.
The virtual format does not lend itself to criminal trials, Jones said, and State Attorney Dennis Ward and Public Defender Robert Lockwood have agreed with Jones’ sentiments on criminal trials.
The court is still functioning and handling restraining orders, Baker Acts and violations of quarantine and other emergency orders in person, Jones said.
Arraignments are mostly being done remotely, as well as family and civil court functions, Jones said.
Lockwood called the current system the “new normal” and said “it is going surprisingly a lot better” than he expected. He called scheduling the hardest aspect.
The Public Defenders Office is closed to the general public and defenders are coming into the office on a rotating basis to maintain social distancing.
Ward has closed his office to the general public and discouraged his prosecutors from coming into the office, allowing them to work remotely from home, he said.