Since Friday, there have been 52 new cases of COVID-19 cases reported in the Florida Keys, bringing the total to 6,244 since the beginning of the pandemic roughly a year ago, according to the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.
Seven new cases were classified as missing city, while Marathon reported five new cases to bring that city’s total 706, and Tavernier, Islamorada and Sugarloaf Key each added three new cases, bringing their respective totals to 453, 206 and 165.
Three new cases were reported in Big Pine Key, bringing that city’s total to 134, while Cudjoe Key reported one new case, bringing the city’s total to 62.
There are currently four people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals in the Florida Keys.
There have been 48 reported deaths in the county due to the coronavirus.
For information on testing locations and vaccination, visit the local health department website at http://www.monroe.floridahealth.gov.