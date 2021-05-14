The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently vaccinating detainees who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Registered nurses contracted by Florida Emergency Management began administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Of the 443 inmates, 180 received the vaccine through Wednesday afternoon, Linhardt said.
Those figures include the Plantation Key jail. The Marathon jail remains closed.
“I’m happy to report that the state has reached out to us and begun vaccinating all those inmates who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “The use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ensures that if the inmate is released, they’ve already received their full vaccination and there’s no worry about a follow-up shot. I’d like to thank the state for helping us maintain healthy facilities and safe communities.”
Though the vaccine is voluntary, both inmates and detention staff are still required to wear masks.