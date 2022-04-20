After piles of paperwork and plenty of manual labor, Crane Point Museum and Nature Center has finally earned its place on the pedestal, being accepted to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.
Charlotte Quinn, CEO of Crane Point, started her position with non-profit natural history museum and 63-acre hammock eight years ago. There was once a time when few had knowledge of the center’s offerings, despite its U.S. 1 frontage.
“At one point, no one even knew we existed. You couldn’t even tell we were here. All we had was a driveway. We’re playing with the big boys now. We’re up there with all of the other big attractions in Marathon,” she said.
The designation is validated via an official historical recognition program through the U.S. Department of the Interior, and a sign will soon be erected in front of the 5550 Overseas Highway location in Marathon to commemorate the achievement.
Built in 1954, the property’s Crane House survived decades of Florida Keys heat, humidity and hurricanes, but eventually fell into disrepair, becoming unsafe for visitors, and Quinn knew that action would have to be taken.
Crane Point landed a $319,000 grant from the State of Florida, and part of the agreement with the state stipulated that it must apply for the historical designation.
After actively working throughout 2021 to preserve the Crane House, both the historic building and the entire property now operate under the new federal designation. Crane Point’s pitch for the designation required 150 hours of paperwork to be submitted in an 800-page document.
“We were lucky enough to be accepted the first time we applied,” Quinn said.
There were plenty of headaches along the way, and Crane Point didn’t find a contractor who was on the same page as their mission until All Keys Construction took the job to restore the Crane House. Prospective contractors must be chosen from a pre-approved list provided by the state.
“In other words, they have to send me their profile, and I have to know that they have done work on historical buildings before,” Quinn said.
The first four agencies she contacted wanted to either partially or fully tear down the building. “That was not an option. We’re not tearing it down,” she said.
“One day, I’ll find someone,” Quinn promised.
That’s when All Keys Construction owner John Mann and his crew came to the rescue. They were on board from the get-go and took the building’s historic importance into special consideration when completing the project.
“The minute he walked into the property, he was ready to start and rehab what was there, and he and his crew did an outstanding job. They executed what was needed to be done and were completely respectful throughout the process,” she said.
Lynn Voit also teamed with Crane Point, donating her time to complete landscaping efforts. Her work, knowledge and expertise were critical to the completion of the project.
“She was a breath of fresh air. This is going to be her legacy,” she said.
The designation is also a culmination of a series of hard-earned efforts from the hardworking Crane Point staff.
“You have to love it here to stay. It’s hot outside, and it’s very hard work. They are the ones who are validated at the end of the day,” Quinn said.
The space will also serve as an events venue once final repairs are finished, and will have the ability to host conventions, parties and weddings in the near future.
“It’s absolutely gorgeous. You can see the water from all three sides of the building. You would have to see it to believe it. That’s how pretty it is,” Quinn said.
The bottom floor will also serve an important function, as it will be converted into a classroom for Crane Point’s summer camp program once completed.
Quinn said numerous outstanding online reviews, increased visitor rates to the park and collaborative help from the community provided the framework, setting the stage to eventually earn the award.
“With a lot of luck and help from the community at large, we have been able to let people know who we are,” she said.
But that’s not all. Crane Point was also nominated as a top winner for the Florida Keys Historic Foundation, earning a certificate of excellence and an iconic ceramic gold star.
“I was jumping for joy. I love to get awards, and we were blessed with several,” she said.