Caribbean dancers prance down Duval Street during the Fantasy Fest Parade. The nighttime extravaganza is the highlight event of the 10-day costuming and masking celebration and will begin at the Truman Waterfront at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct.29.
Hoards of costumed revelers gather in front of the Key West Cemetery on Frances Street at the outset of the ‘Masquerade March.’ Also known as the ‘Local’s Parade,’ the march steps off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and heads, en masse for Duval Street.
Denise Capone and ‘Stymie,’ her French bulldog, prepare to compete in the ‘owner/pet lookalike’ category at the annual Pet Masquerade and Parade at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. This year’s event is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 26. Proceeds from the event benefit Lower Keys Friends of Animals Inc.
Caribbean dancers prance down Duval Street during the Fantasy Fest Parade. The nighttime extravaganza is the highlight event of the 10-day costuming and masking celebration and will begin at the Truman Waterfront at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct.29.
ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
Caribbean dancers prance down Duval Street during the Fantasy Fest Parade.
ROB O'NEAL/Keys Citizen
Hoards of costumed revelers gather in front of the Key West Cemetery on Frances Street at the outset of the ‘Masquerade March.’ Also known as the ‘Local’s Parade,’ the march steps off at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and heads, en masse for Duval Street.
Photos by ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
Denise Capone and ‘Stymie,’ her French bulldog, prepare to compete in the ‘owner/pet lookalike’ category at the annual Pet Masquerade and Parade at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. This year’s event is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 26. Proceeds from the event benefit Lower Keys Friends of Animals Inc.
Revelers can express their creativity by donning dazzling costumes during the annual Fantasy Fest celebration in Key West, which runs through Sunday, Oct. 30, with the theme for this year’s festival “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos.”
Several dozen masquerade parties, quirky costume contests, live music and theater shows, and themed events are scheduled during the 10-day festival, culminating in a lavish grand parade featuring massive motorized floats and elaborately costumed marching groups.
Participants are encouraged to draw costume ideas from the festival theme, portraying characters inspired by favorite cartoons and television or film productions with a cult following. Influences might include animated offerings like “Family Guy” or Hollywood classics like “Mad Max” or “Pulp Fiction.”
Kicking off the 10-day celebration, Key West’s Caribbean roots are celebrated at the two-day, family-friendly Goombay street party in historic Bahama Village, which started Friday, Oct. 21, and ends Saturday at midnight.
Subsequent festival highlights include Wednesday’s Pet Masquerade, where costumed dogs, cats, birds and more prance across the stage at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. Contestants in the engaging antics might dress as Scooby Doo and his cohorts, cartoon feline Garfield, a flock of Angry Birds or even Wallace and Gromit of British film fame.
Thursday brings the lavish Headdress Ball, also to be held at the amphitheater, featuring prizes for the best masks and headdresses. Typically sporting feathers, glitter and glitzy accessories, many entries tower above their wearers’ heads in a fine display of design artistry.
The cartoon chaos takes to the streets Friday, Oct. 28, during the Captain Morgan Masquerade March. A favorite of Florida Keys residents and visitors, the march features vividly costumed participants promenading from Key West’s Frances Street to an after-party at the Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St.
Other festival standouts include the mini-but-mighty “Smallest Parade in the Universe,” tutu and toga parties, multigenre musical salutes, themed costume contests and the fun-filled Fantasy Market at Truman Waterfront Park.
On Saturday night, Oct. 29, tens of thousands of spectators are expected to line Key West’s Whitehead and Duval streets for the spectacular Bud Light Fantasy Fest Parade. A procession of large-scale decorated floats, exotic marching groups and fantastically costumed characters, the parade displays the freewheeling creativity that has colored the festival for more than 40 years.
Following the fun and frivolity, Children’s Day will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Bayview Park on Truman Avenue.