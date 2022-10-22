Revelers can express their creativity by donning dazzling costumes during the annual Fantasy Fest celebration in Key West, which runs through Sunday, Oct. 30, with the theme for this year’s festival “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos.”

Several dozen masquerade parties, quirky costume contests, live music and theater shows, and themed events are scheduled during the 10-day festival, culminating in a lavish grand parade featuring massive motorized floats and elaborately costumed marching groups.