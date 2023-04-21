Coinciding in 2023 with Conch Republic Days, the 28th Taste of Key West, will feature Key West and Lower Keys chefs specializing in seafood, Caribbean and Cuban flavors, European delicacies, Asian fusion cuisine, vegetarian dishes and more.

taste of key west logo

On Monday, April 24, they’re all found in the same place, as the islands’ top culinary professionals gather from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Truman Waterfront Park, overlooking Key West Harbor at the end of Southard Street.