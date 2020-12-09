A contentious, full-court press by the Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships against City Attorney Shawn Smith spilled into the city commission meeting recently with Mayor Teri Johnston asking Smith to include the non-profit organization in the city’s defense preparation against an expected lawsuit trying to overturn the just-approved cruise ship charter amendments.
But Smith pushed back, saying it was premature to discuss a defense strategy because lawyers representing Pier B Development Corp., the owner of the only privately-owned pier in Key West capable of mooring large cruise liners, have filed a motion asking to amend the original case, which was focused on stopping the vote on the three proposed ship-limiting referenda. Because the first case is now moot, Pier B appears intent on filing new, post-election challenges but nothing has been submitted to the court yet.
Since the city’s legal department does not know what those challenges will be, it is too early to discuss legal strategy with anyone, including Safer, Cleaner Ships, Smith said.
“When they [Pier B] do file, we will review the claim, we will determine insurance coverages and we will determine the attorneys with the best expertise to defend that claim,” Smith told city commissioners last week.
But Mayor Johnston also pushed back, saying Safer, Cleaner Ships had called several city officials after the election offering to share the research its organizing committee had amassed to write the three referenda limiting cruise ship size and frequency. Those calls went unanswered, according to Johnston, and an angry email was sent to Safer, Cleaner Ships supporters on Nov. 30.
“Based on the fact they did not hear back from the city concerned them greatly,” Johnston told Smith, “and I think it could have been resolved with some communication back explaining the fact there had not been an issue filed.”
Safer, Cleaner Ships was one of the defendants on Pier B’s original pre-election lawsuit but was dropped off the case after the election resulted in resounding voter approval of the all three referenda. As a result, committee leaders wanted to join with the city to prepare a joint defense. But a clearly angered Smith said his responsibility was to the city commission, not Safer, Cleaner Ships, adding that he was prepared to vigorously defend the Pier B amended suit, as he has all lawsuits filed against Key West since he became city attorney 15 years ago.
“Not one time do politics enter the legal advice I give you. The day that politics enters my legal advice is the day that I’m done,” Smith said, adding, “This is not a case I am going to try in the press.”
The Nov. 30 email from Safer, Cleaner Ships was particularly aggressive, including making unsubstantiated charges that Smith was biased in favor of Pier B. Claiming the city appears poised “to roll over yet again” to Pier B demands, the email asked its supporters to contact city officials urging them to include the non-profit organization in any city legal preparation.
After being contacted by The Key West Citizen, Safer, Cleaner Ships issued a more conciliatory email on Tuesday, Dec. 8, praising city officials for devoting their lives to public service and “facing challenges that have no parallel in modern times.”
“We demand a great deal of them, and we are often quicker to show our criticism than our appreciation,” Tuesday’s email read, but followed with, “Unfortunately, we did not receive consensus on the specific request we made for an affirmative joint defense agreement. We look forward to a more thorough public discussion of this issue as the case progresses. For now, we remain outside of the legal challenge, fighting to get back in.”
Prior to the most recent email, Smith told city commissioners he would “certainly” take into consideration the amount of research Safer, Cleaner Ships has done. However, he said, he answers only to commissioners.
“When that claim comes in, you will be the individuals I meet with. The city commission represents the citizens of Key West,” Smith said.
Several city commissioners said they had received multiple emails from Safer, Cleaner Ships supporters after the Nov. 30 email. Commissioner Jimmy Weekley jokingly begged them to stop, and then said he supports Smith to determine the best way to move forward on the suit. Commissioner Greg Davila agreed, saying the blunt anger in some of the emails was noticeable.
“Some of the emails are pretty nasty to us, not just the city attorney and city manager,” he said, adding, “We understand and we are going forward to vigorously defend any lawsuit when it gets filed.”
“I agree with that,” said Johnston. “But we certainly need to be kind and considerate and communicate with people. We’re not sitting here in an ivory tower. We are serving the citizens of Key West.”
Smith said there is a wide variety of possible legal tactics Pier B could make.
“I anticipate anything from interstate commerce to … the Harris Act. There are development agreements. There are contracts,” he predicted.
The Harris Act provides protection to private property owners against burdens placed on their property rights by governmental entities.