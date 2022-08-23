The flow of Cuban migrants attempting to come into the country via boat through the Florida Keys continued during the weekend, with one migrant making landfall on an inflatable kayak in Marathon.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Miami Sector apprehended the Cuban migrant, and he will be processed for removal proceedings, according to Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar. On Sunday, Aug. 21, 41 other Cuba migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody after making landfall in two different locations in the Florida Keys, Slosar said.

