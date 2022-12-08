In this image captured by Florida Keys veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader, Cuban migrants make their way to shore along Long Beach Road on Big Pine Key on Thanksgiving day, as the flow of migrants through Keys waters continues.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, U.S. Border Patrol agents, with support from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to multiple migrant landings in the Florida Keys and interdicted 33 Cuban migrants, 26 adult males and seven adult females.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent Walter Slosar said there were multiple migrant landings in the Florida Keys on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with both groups arriving on homemade vessels, according to Chief
Photo by Dr. Doug Mader
Photo provided by Border Patrol
The flow of Cuban migrants coming to Florida Keys waters has continued in the past two weeks, with one migrant having to be rescued from the ocean on Monday off Marathon.
Station Marathon law enforcement crew rescued one migrant Monday, after stopping an illegal migration venture on a rustic vessel about 15 miles south of Marathon, according to the Coast Guard.
The crew was handing out life jackets when one person jumped off the rustic vessel, called a chug. The small, homemade vessel was overloaded at the time it was stopped. A U.S. Coast Guard crew member threw a heaving line, rescuing the person in the water, according to the Coast Guard. A crew member was able to pull the person to the Coast Guard vessel. The Coast Guard Southeast Division posted a video of the incident on its Twitter feed this week.
Station Marathon’s crew arrived on scene after a Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of an illegal migration venture on a rustic vessel at approximately 11 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.
On Tuesday, U.S. Border Patrol agents, with support from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to multiple migrant landings in the Florida Keys and interdicted 33 Cuban migrants, 26 adult males and seven adult females. Both groups arrived on homemade vessels, according to Chief Customs and Border Protection Agent Walter Slosar.
On Monday, the Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent and Harold Millers’ crews repatriated 126 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following interdictions off the Florida Keys. Last week, Cutter Harold Miller and Yellowfins’ crews repatriated 118 Cubans to Cuba, following interdictions off Florida’s coast, according to the Coast Guard.
Since Oct. 1, Coast Guard crews interdicted 2,755 Cuban migrants compared to 6,182 in fiscal year 2022, 838 in 2021 and 49 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2020.
In October, Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second-largest migrant nationality after Mexicans, extending the biggest flight from the Caribbean island to the United States since the Mariel boatlift in 1980, according to figures released to The Associated Press. Cubans were stopped 28,848 times, up 10% from September.
The mass migration is fueled by a complex mix of economic and political turmoil, exacerbated by a deepening energy crisis and devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian in late September.
In November, State Department officials traveled to Cuba to discuss the expansion of consular and visa services with Cuban officials. Those services were previously closed following a series of health incidents in 2017.
The Biden administration also announced that visa processing would resume in January.