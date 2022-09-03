U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement crews on Friday, Sept. 2, responded to a vessel capsized and people in the water off Islamorada, which resulted in 20 migrants being taken into custody, as four made it to land and a search was on for one reported missing.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, two Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after making landfall on a rustic vessel in the Marquesas Keys, an uninhabited island west of Key West. The migrants were stranded on an island and rescued by the Coast Guard, according to Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.
Earlier Thursday, Border Patrol agents responded to a migrant landing in Islamorada, in which 17 Cuban migrants were taken into custody after making landfall on a rustic vessel. The investigation is still ongoing, Slosar said Thursday.
The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter William Trump repatriated 95 migrants to Cuba on Thursday, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast. On Wednesday, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. repatriated 64 migrants and a dog to Cuba, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.
“Coast Guard crews maintain an active presence with air and sea assets every day through the Florida Straits to help save lives by removing people from unsafe environments,” said Lt. Cmdr. Tanner Stiehl, Coast Guard Seventh District. “Our crews help prevent people from losing their lives on these dangerous attempts.”
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention, according to the Coast Guard.
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 5,086 Cuban migrants compared to 838 in all of fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016, according to the Coast Guard.