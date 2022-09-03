U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement crews on Friday, Sept. 2, responded to a vessel capsized and people in the water off Islamorada, which resulted in 20 migrants being taken into custody, as four made it to land and a search was on for one reported missing.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, two Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after making landfall on a rustic vessel in the Marquesas Keys, an uninhabited island west of Key West. The migrants were stranded on an island and rescued by the Coast Guard, according to Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar.

tohara@keysnews.com