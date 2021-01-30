The old Cubana de Aviación plane at the end of the runway at Key West International Airport has served many purposes since it was hijacked and brought here in 2003, and it could have one more use as it is far too old and in disrepair to ever fly again.
Capt. Joe Weatherby has set his sights on the aging Russian-made plane and said he has clients who are interested in sinking the plane as an artificial reef. Weatherby operates Reef Builders, which organized the 2011 sinking of the USNS Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg off Key West.
The Cuban plane would not be sunk locally, as the light-weight aluminum used to construct planes does not do well in salt water, Weatherby said.
“Aluminum decays too quickly, not like steel,” Weatherby said.
Weatherby is looking at freshwater lakes for the plane, but he would not yet disclose an exact location for the final resting spot for the plane, as plans are still too tentative.
“I have a couple of clients interested,” Weatherby said.
Weatherby has started working with city leaders in Marathon and Islamorada on a separate artificial reef project. Both cities are interested but neither has committed at this time, he said.
Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland appears more than happy to unload the plane, as it has not been used for law enforcement or firefighter training in years.
“It’s full of bees and wasps and has plants growing in it,” Strickland said. “I wouldn’t get in it because I’m scared something would bite me.”
Strickland is working on a way for Weatherby to truck away the plane, but no formal arrangements have been made.
The plane landed at Key West International Airport on April 1, 2003 after Ardemis Wilson Gonzalez hijacked the twin-turbo prop Cubana de Aviación plane. He claimed he was carrying hand grenades, and he surrendered to the police at Key West International Airport after commandeering the aircraft, which was originally bound for Havana.
Authorities said Gonzalez took over the plane, which had left from Cuba’s Isle of Youth and was headed to Havana. He demanded that the plane be diverted to Florida, but it stopped in Havana first to refuel.
A 12-hour standoff ensued, with some passengers being allowed to leave before it took off from José Martí International Airport in Havana, with 31 people including the hijacker aboard. The plane eventually landed in Key West with an escort of two Air Force F-15 jets and a Black Hawk helicopter.
Gonzalez surrendered to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The 25 passengers and six crew members were released unharmed and taken into custody by immigration officials for questioning.
Gonzalez’s wife and 3-year-old son were also on the plane with him, said authorities, who later determined the devices Gonzalez was carrying in his pocket were not live grenades.
The hijacking was one of three involving Cuban planes that made their way to Key West between 2002 and 2003.
A month earlier in 2003, six other Cubans successfully hijacked a passenger plane from Cuba at knifepoint. The suspects were charged with conspiracy to seize an aircraft by force and violence.
They hijacked a twin-engine Douglas DC-3 as it descended toward Havana after a trip from Isle of Youth and diverted it to Key West.
In April 2004, hijackers Alexis Norniella Morales, a 32-year-old veterinarian, and Miakel Guerra Morales, a 26-year-old circus performer — received 24 1/2 years in federal prison. The four other hijackers — Eduardo Javier Mejia Morales, then 27, a student; Yainer Olivares Samon, then 22, a teacher; Neudis Infantes Hernandez, then 32, a veterinarian; and Alvenis Arias-Izquierdo, then 25, a musician — received 20 years, the mandatory minimum term for air piracy under federal sentencing guidelines enacted in the mid-1980s.
On Nov. 11, 2002, a Russian-made AN-2 Colt bi-plane was stolen by a group of Cuban nationals and landed safely in Key West. Nemecio Carlos Alonso Guerra, a pilot, stole the AN-2 bi-plane owned by the Cuban government and flew it from the Pinar del Rio province to Key West International Airport. In the plane were his friends and family.
All three planes have had a rich history, but the Cubana de Aviación plane that remains parked at Key West International Airport could have one last, great adventure still in store.