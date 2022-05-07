The ongoing saga of Cuban migrants making the dangerous trek across the Florida Straits continued this week as four migrants were taken into custody after arriving on a wooden fishing vessel in Key West on Thursday, May 5.
The investigation is still ongoing, but witnesses said the migrants quickly hopped out of the boat at the Reynolds Street pier and fled into the Casa Marina neighborhood. On Tuesday, 13 Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after they arrived on homemade vessel to a local beach in Marathon, according to Customs and Border Protection.
On Wednesday, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter William Flores’ crew repatriated 49 migrants to Cuba, following four interdictions off the Florida Keys. A boater notified Coast Guard Sector Key West of a rustic vessel at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1, about 2.5 miles southeast of Ocean Reef Club, according to the Coast Guard. About 10 minutes later, a Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West of a migrant vessel, about 23 miles south of Long Key.
About 20 minutes after spotting the second group of migrants, a boater notified Coast Guard Sector Key West of a migrant vessel taking on water about 16 miles south of Key West, according to the Coast Guard. On Friday, April 29, a boater notified Coast Guard Sector Key West of a rustic vessel about 30 miles south of Key West.
“When our crews arrive on scene, no one is wearing a life jacket and the vessel is usually taking on water because these rustic, unsafe vessels are built with anything that floats,” said Petty Officer Nicole J. Groll, a Coast Guard District 7 public affairs specialist. “These voyages are dangerous and the risk for loss of life is great.”
As the economic situation in Cuba continues to decline, South Florida and the Florida Keys are witnessing the largest influx of Cuban migrants since the “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy, which allowed Cubans to stay if they made it to land, ended in 2017.
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,556 Cubans compared to 838 in all of fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 396 migrants in fiscal year 2016, according to the Coast Guard District Seven.
The large influx of migrants led to a meeting last month between American and Cuban officials in Washington to discuss migration concerns, in the highest-level formal U.S. talks with Havana since President Joe Biden took office last year.
With the increase in Cuban migrants, there has also been an increase in the arrest of suspected smugglers in the Florida Keys.
Last month, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested two suspected smugglers while on routine patrol in Boot Key Harbor in Marathon.
The officers observed a twin-engine, 32-foot Glasstream Marine in the area with two men on board on, April 7. Officers also observed fishing poles in the upright position in the stern rod holders, according to FWC spokesman Jason Rafter. The officers conducted a vessel stop on the Glasstream to perform a marine resource and boating safety check.
Upon inspection, officers discovered approximately 210 gallons of fuel in 14 separate 15-gallon containers located in the berthing area, Rafter said. The berthing area had no means of ventilation and had a strong odor of fuel emanating from it. Other items located onboard the vessel included two console GPS units, a handheld GPS, satellite phone, fuel transfer pump and a large quantity of water and electrolyte beverages, Rafter said.
FWC officers notified Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations and the Coast Guard. The vessel and belongings were turned over to the Department of Homeland Security. Both vessel occupants reside in Hialeah. The men were placed under arrest by FWC for transportation of fuel in a compartment without proper ventilation and cited for littering. The incident is being investigated by HSI and more charges are pending, Rafter said.
In March, authorities arrested a suspected migrant smuggler near a Marathon boat ramp before he was reportedly taking off to Cuba to pick up and smuggle migrants into the United States.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 32-year-old Tequesta, Florida man on March 17 for illegally transporting approximately 200 gallons of gasoline in large drums in a go-fast boat, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Jose Manuel Ramirez De Leon was charged with the unlawful conveyance of fuel.
The Sheriff’s Office stopped a GMC truck towing a 27-foot Carrera boat with twin 250 horsepower outboards for no tag on the trailer at approximately 4 p.m. at the Aviation Boulevard boat ramp in Marathon, Linhardt said. The U.S. Border Patrol also responded to the scene.
Ramirez De Leon was identified as the driver of the pickup. Deputies found six 33-gallon drums containing gasoline inside the boat. An electric fuel pump commonly used in human smuggling operations was found in the center console, as well as a satellite phone and a box of Dramamine, Linhardt said.
A GPS on the boat had coordinates saved for a location in Cuba. Ramirez De Leon admitted that he was headed to Cuba to pick up Cubans and return to the U.S. Ramirez De Leon was taken to jail, Linhardt said.