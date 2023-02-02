Teacher

Florida Keys Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Kate Granger, left, and Chapter Registrar and Community Classroom Committee Chair Karen Kovarik, right, celebrate teacher Sevanah Mrsny-Ferrell, second from right, with boxes of supplies to help with physical education needs at Grace Lutheran School. Principal Amy Donaldson was on hand, second from left.

 Photo by Jill Zima Borski

The Florida Keys chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is steadily making its way geographically along the island chain as it adopts classrooms by bestowing a teacher with needed supplies.

The Keys’ DAR, a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation and education, began participating in the organization’s Community Classroom effort in 2021. That year, they fulfilled teacher Alyssa Adrian’s wish list at Treasure Village Montessori in Islamorada with $350 worth of supplies for her special needs students. The following year the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) class at Key Largo School was supported.

