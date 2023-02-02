Florida Keys Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Kate Granger, left, and Chapter Registrar and Community Classroom Committee Chair Karen Kovarik, right, celebrate teacher Sevanah Mrsny-Ferrell, second from right, with boxes of supplies to help with physical education needs at Grace Lutheran School. Principal Amy Donaldson was on hand, second from left.
The Florida Keys chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is steadily making its way geographically along the island chain as it adopts classrooms by bestowing a teacher with needed supplies.
The Keys’ DAR, a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation and education, began participating in the organization’s Community Classroom effort in 2021. That year, they fulfilled teacher Alyssa Adrian’s wish list at Treasure Village Montessori in Islamorada with $350 worth of supplies for her special needs students. The following year the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) class at Key Largo School was supported.
Teachers are invited to apply for the grant, and this year’s recipient is Sevanah Mrsny-Ferrell, who works at Grace Lutheran School in Key West. She is building the physical education program from the ground up, said Principal Amy Donaldson. Donaldson was on hand last month to witness the opening of wrapped boxes that included a soccer net, balls, fitness dice and other physical education items valued at more than $600.
As she thanked the DAR, Mrsny-Ferrell said her largest class is comprised of 22 students. DAR member Kyla Piscopink, of Key West, whose son attends Grace Lutheran School, encouraged her to apply for the grant.
Mrsny-Ferrell has an associate’s degree from The College of the Florida Keys. She is married to a boat captain and has three daughters. She was born and raised in Wayne, Nebraska, but said the Keys create “geographic happiness” for her. She explored life in Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe before settling in Key West in 2009.