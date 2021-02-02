It’s often said what goes around comes around, and it is life-affirming when no good deed goes unnoticed.
The Florida Keys chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has adopted an Islamorada classroom that serves students with special needs. While the Keys’ DAR has been around for years, this is the first time it has participated in the DAR’s Community Classroom effort — and a full circle of generosity began once it was under way.
Elizabeth Coleman, the Florida state chair of the DAR Community Classroom program, spoke to the Keys DAR Oct. 10 via Zoom as the DAR Museum corresponding docent. Her topic was “Myth or Truth: Stories we’ve heard about early America.” When she was asked if the chapter could send her an honorarium for her presentation, Coleman suggested instead that the chapter participate in the Community Classroom program. Coleman was an elementary teacher for 34 years and an adjunct professor in Florida for nine years.
The Keys chapter then searched for a teacher in need of assistance. After two months of searching, they chose Alyssa Adrian, an educator in the Upper Keys since 1997. “I currently work at Treasure Village Montessori and the magnificent population of students [who range from kindergarten through fifth grade] vary in beautiful abilities. I teach students academically, socially and/or behaviorally. I integrate into classrooms to help support students, and I also work individually and in small groups. … My gift to teaching is my ability to develop better relationships with my students to better make connections to help them learn. It is the best feeling in the world to see students make those connections and see them engaged in learning.”
When invited to apply for the grant, Adrian proposed that DAR provide items for students who do not have the ability to talk but can use pictures to communicate their wants and needs. “Any item donated would be appreciated.”
DAR’s effort to raise funds gradually built. A $100 effort was matched with a $100 contribution. In the end, DAR members raised $350 and provided everything on Adrian’s wish list for her students.
“Many times, as teachers, we need to make activities, lessons, etc. that can be very costly and time-consuming to make…” Adrian said. “Teaching has brought me many wonderful challenges that I love and enjoy. The items I requested will be used by students who have trouble communicating. Providing a way for these students to communicate by using picture and symbols opens up a new world of learning and experience.”
After placing the order, Adrian received the gifts for her students Jan. 22 from DAR representatives.
With permission from parents, Adrian wrote about a particular second-grade student. “Stella … melts everyone’s heart. She is a social butterfly with the biggest smile. She loves her friends, music, books and dancing. Stella has Rett Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that occurs primarily in girls and leads to severe impairments affecting nearly every aspect of the child’s life. Stella has limited communication, and these generous gifts will help Stella communicate what she is needing, wanting, feeling and learning. Her engagement and learning grow with her ability to express herself and our ability to understand her. These are beginning steps for Stella, but we look forward to her telling us more about herself with higher-level assistive technology.”
After Adrian was selected as the adopted classroom, it became apparent through a newsletter that DAR needed something as well, namely, to help with cheering up sailors over Christmas in a program called Project Patriot. An All Officers Spouses Club in Italy asked for Christmas cards as part of Operation Santa. A DAR member stationed with her husband in Sicily sought help from DAR chapters — 600 cards, to be exact.
Local DAR members told Adrian about this and asked if her students might create some Christmas cards for the soldiers. Not only did Adrian’s students create them, the whole school participated, delivering 180 cards to Karen Kovarik of Tavernier and the local DAR for transmission to the soldiers.