Summerland Key-based coral biologist Dave Vaughan has the ambitious goal of planting a million new corals on the Florida Keys reef tract by the end of 2024, which if successful, would stake his claim to the title of Johnny Appleseed of coral reefs.
Such a massive rearing and outplanting of coral has never been achieved by anyone in the science community so far, despite roughly two decades of successfully rearing and outplanting coral in the Keys and elsewhere.
Vaughan is a salty coral research veteran, and his enthusiasm and confidence in his goal comes from working for more than 30 years in the aquaculture field, starting with cultivating one of the first clam hatcheries along the South Jersey Shore. Vaughan has traveled the world working on coral projects and has worked at two of Florida’s most pre-eminent marine research labs, Mote Marine Laboratory on Summerland Key and Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute in Fort Pierce, as well as at The Oceanic Institute in Hawaii.
After leaving Mote several years ago, Vaughan founded the Plant A Million Corals Foundation.
Vaughan and the foundation most recently established a 4-acre operation at the old 8-acre “Shrimp Farm” aquaculture site on Summerland Key. Property owner Joe Walsh, a local restaurateur, first invited Vaughan to use the facility to build a mobile coral rearing lab out of a shipping container for a project in Grenada, which was eventually halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vaughan has placed 10 8-foot by 3-foot fiberglass tanks to rear coral, which can accommodate about 10,000 coral fragments. He plans to scale up the facility to 18 fiberglass tanks and 20 tanks made out of acrylic, he said. Vaughan and his team also made their own coral plugs to house the coral fragments when they are first reared. Most coral plugs that corals are attached to are made of ceramic, which is expensive — roughly 15 to 50 cents each — although that doesn’t sound like a lot unless a coral grower has to purchase a million of them, Vaughan said.
Also, ceramic plugs have a larger carbon footprint than cement.
“We are using cement and plan to have 50% of it as recycled concrete,” Vaughan said. “Also, we are testing a new Calcium Carbonate formula that sequesters CO2 in the formation and corals grow even faster on it.”
The site also houses several shipping containers, with ready-made portable coral labs inside with all the equipment needed to rear coral upon arrival. Vaughan plans to make the mobile units available to other groups and countries who want and need them.
Vaughan is starting with coral fragments from a successful nearby coral nursery program at the Brinton Environmental Center at the Boy Scout camp on Summerland Key, which Vaughan helped start several years prior.
Vaughan’s operation, along with the Mote and the Boys Scouts labs, makes three coral rearing sites on Summerland Key, making the Keys the “coral capital of the world,” Vaughan said.
He plans to focus on the larger boulder corals that the other science-based groups are not currently focusing on, he said. Also, Vaughan plans to “scale up” production and not focus on research, but pure manufacturing and outplanting of corals, he said.
The goal is to rear the first 10,000 corals in the next several months and then turn that batch into 100,000 corals and eventually 1 million by the end of 2024, he said. Vaughan does not plan to outplant any of the corals in the ocean for at least a year.
Vaughan uses a technique in which his team will take micro fragments, roughly 20 pieces that can fit on a surface the size of a basketball, eventually have them fuse together to form larger boulder corals, he said. That process will allow the corals to grow at a much faster rate and, in what would normally take 25 to 100 years to grow, will take just a couple of years. Vaughan plans to use these techniques in the tanks at the facility on Summerland Key, not in the ocean in a coral nursery, he said.
A special diamond band saw is used that was made for making coral jewelry, and Vaughan and his team and other coral restoration practitioners use it to cut live corals into very tiny pieces. It is possible to cut all species of the massive corals, such as brain, mountain and boulder corals.
“Not only do we get 20 to 100 ‘micro-fragments’ as I originally called them, they are stimulated to grow much faster back to their original size in months instead of years,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan believes he can reach his 1 million goal by ramping up production, which will also drive down costs, he said.
Currently, one staghorn coral costs roughly $75 to rear and outplant and the larger and more massive boulder coral costs about $235. Vaughan believes he can cut the cost by one-fifth, he said.
The foundation is a project about which Vaughan’s family is deeply passionate about and involved. The foundation was founded by the three family members Dave, his wife, Donna and daughter, Dee Dee. Vaughan’s son-in-law, Jason Smouse, is also involved in the operation. Smouse was previously a diver with Mel Fisher Treasures salvage operation.
Vaughan is not only a coral research scientist, but also a published author. Vaughan edited and co-author of a book on coral in 2021, entitled “Active Coral Restoration, New Techniques for a Changing Planet.” But Vaughan believed the 600-page book was more of science text book that “preached to the converted,” he said.
Vaughan followed up this year with a coral book for the layman entitled “The Secret Life of Corals: Sex, War and Rocks That Don’t Roll.” In the book, Vaughan included a list of 31 tips people can use to help and protect coral.
“The general public doesn’t know just how cool corals are,” Vaughan said. “The new book focuses on hope for coral restoration and the crazy life of corals. ... They are one of the first organisms impacted by climate change, but there is good news when it comes to restoration.”
Information on Vaughan’s work and foundation can be found at https://www.plantamillioncorals.org/.