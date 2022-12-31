Summerland Key-based coral biologist Dave Vaughan has the ambitious goal of planting a million new corals on the Florida Keys reef tract by the end of 2024, which if successful, would stake his claim to the title of Johnny Appleseed of coral reefs.

Such a massive rearing and outplanting of coral has never been achieved by anyone in the science community so far, despite roughly two decades of successfully rearing and outplanting coral in the Keys and elsewhere.

