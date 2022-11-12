The owners of roughly 150 “displaced vessels” from Hurricane Ian now have until Tuesday, Nov. 15, to start the process to refloat or remove the vessels from land, the flats and the shallows of the Florida Keys.
As of Friday, Nov. 11, a 46-foot Bertram powerboat was still stuck on the Saddlebunch Keys No. 5 Bridge at Mile Marker 12. The vessel was initially in the Key West city mooring field, but was blown into Shark Channel near the Saddlebunch Keys during Hurricane Ian and on Wednesday was blown into the Saddlebunch Keys Bridge, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The vessel is in a shallow area of water, which makes salvage difficult.
FWC officers have conducted flights over the Florida Keys to document the number and location of vessels damaged, sunk and blown onto land and into flats in local waters. The FWC estimated there may be as many 150 displaced vessels between Key West and Marathon, said FWC Capt. Dave Dipre, who participated in the aerial reconnaissance.
There have been reports of fuel leaking from some vessels and large scars in the seagrass where vessels were dragged during the storm. At least 35 vessels were up on flats in areas like the Mud Keys and along the shore at various Keys boat ramps and along Thompson Island off Cow Key Channel, Dipre said.
During Hurricane Ian, two sailboats downed several spans of the electric transmission line located over the water between Key Haven and the Stakes Passage to the Backcountry near Channel Key, according to Keys Energy Services spokesman Julio Torrado.
The vessel owners can sign a waiver handing over title to the vessels to the FWC, and the FWC will remove the vessels at no cost to the owners, Dipre said. The cost to refloat or salvage a vessels can be expensive, costing thousands of dollars per boat.
“We will take full responsibility and the owners can walk away without any legal concerns,” Dipre said.
The 46-foot Bertram may be signed over to the FWC given the expense of having a salvage company remove the vessel, said owner Amy Fullmer, who has had the boat since 2017. While the vessel has been displaced, it has been ransacked and burglarized, she said.
Those who don’t sign the waiver have until Tuesday to contact the FWC about a salvage plan for removal. As of this month, about a half-dozen owners have signed the waiver and another half-dozen owners are dealing with the vessels themselves, Dipre said.
The FWC will soon start tagging the vessels for removal and start the paperwork and process to remove the vessels. The vessels will be documented. Notices will be issued to the owners and the vessels will then be removed, Dipre said.
Displaced and derelict vessels have been an expensive problem the FWC and the Monroe County government have been trying to solve for years.
In 2022, the state Legislature amended a law it passed the year before that imposed a 90-day anchoring limit to combat the problem about vessels being lived on or stored indefinitely and becoming derelict and sinking off Key West. The removal of many of the boats have not been paid by the owners, but from local boater registration fees. Once a 100-mooring field is established in Key West, boaters within a mile of Key West Harbor will have to move their vessels every 90 days to prove they are seaworthy and capable of moving.
In 2021, Monroe County facilitated the removal of 80 derelict vessels from public waters in the Florida Keys. In 2021, Monroe County received $313,639 in grant funding from the FWC Derelict Vessel Grant Program. These grant funds provided the removal costs associated with 49 of the 80 derelict vessels.
Monroe County’s Boating Improvement Fund, funded by recreational vessel registration fees, provided $154,972 to remove the other 31 vessels. The total spent on removals in 2021 was $468,611.
Many live-board boaters around Key West opposed the legislation, arguing it was unnecessary, not an environmentally sound policy and would further negatively impact the local affordable housing stock as live-aboard boats have become an important form of affordable housing on an island in which a one-bedroom apartments costs more than $2,000 a month.
Live-aboard boaters said it is better for the environment and safer for the boaters to not pick up and move their larger, bulky anchors and ground tackle every 90 days.
Last month, the Monroe County Commission agreed to start the permitting process for placing 100 new moorings off Key West, which when complete will allow the implementation of a state law requiring boaters within a mile of Key West and not in a managed mooring field to move their vessels every 90 days.
At its October meeting, the commission received a presentation from Ryan St. George of Metric Engineering of Miami, who was tasked with analyzing and ranking three areas off Key West as potential mooring fields. St. George reviewed the Wisteria Island/Frankfurt Bank area, Man of War Harbor and an area west of Garrison Bight.
Wisteria Island was the highest-ranked area and will be the site the county will now move forward with for the permitting of the project. The county will seek permits from the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, state Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.