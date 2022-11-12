The owners of roughly 150 “displaced vessels” from Hurricane Ian now have until Tuesday, Nov. 15, to start the process to refloat or remove the vessels from land, the flats and the shallows of the Florida Keys.

As of Friday, Nov. 11, a 46-foot Bertram powerboat was still stuck on the Saddlebunch Keys No. 5 Bridge at Mile Marker 12. The vessel was initially in the Key West city mooring field, but was blown into Shark Channel near the Saddlebunch Keys during Hurricane Ian and on Wednesday was blown into the Saddlebunch Keys Bridge, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The vessel is in a shallow area of water, which makes salvage difficult.

