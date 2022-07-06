Add pipe couplings to the list of threats facing endangered Key deer since another member of the native herd has been discovered with a cuffed limb.
“The buck has had a section of PVC on his front right foot since at least April 3. His lower leg is getting swollen and according to residents his limp is worsening,” said Valerie Preziosi, president of advocacy group Save Our Key Deer.
“He’s not only in pain, but he’s at risk for permanent damage or worse. We have seen several cases of PVC couplings or cut pieces getting stepped on by Key deer, then stuck on their foot. This results in pain, limb damage and even foot necrosis. One poor, little buck had to be euthanized in 2020. This likely happens when cut PVC pieces and/or couplings are left on the ground instead of being properly discarded. In the past, residents with large mammal experience have taken it upon themselves to successfully remove objects stuck on deer’s legs in cases where the deer were tame enough to be approached.”
He’s one of three currently entangled in debris, and it happens quite often.
There is a doe with a plastic chain link around a hind limb and another who has been collared since 2017 following the deadly screwworm outbreak in 2016, which resulted in more than 100 Key deer having to be euthanized. The collar was never removed and poses a threat, Preziosi said.
“The (first) doe has had a section of yellow chain stuck on her rear left hoof since at least April 14. According to residents, her limp is worsening and the area is getting red, swollen and intermittently bleeds. Again, this is likely the result of a piece of chain carelessly left on the ground where it has great potential to become a hazard for wildlife,” she said.
“The collared doe has been wearing a clunky, relatively heavy radio telemetry collar that has been inoperable for almost five years past when it was due to be removed at the conclusion of a post-screwworm study that involved collaring 30 pregnant does in early 2017. The useless collar should be removed because it can cause discomfort, skin irritation/issues and even entrapment on a branch in the woods. We can only imagine the relief she will feel when it’s finally removed. There were initially a number of deer with dead collars and, working with the researchers and their on-site staff, we developed a no-stress-to-the-animal method to cut the collars off without even needing to capture the deer. Several were thus freed with no problems. Save Our Key Deer has not removed this collar because we were eventually disallowed from doing so.”
Federal regulations restrict public interaction with this endangered, diminutive species of white-tailed deer found in the pine rocklands and hardwood hammocks of the Lower Keys, primarily on Big Pine and No Name keys. The current population is estimated between 700 to 800, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
They face habitat loss due to sea-level rise and development. Disease and wildfire are other major threats.
Vehicle strikes remain the greatest cause of death for Key deer, killing between 9% to 15% of the population annually, according to Save Our Key Deer.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Complex has been notified about deer with miscellaneous items entangled around their feet.
“The refuge staff have a team ready to assist if one of these deer are spotted on the refuge. If you see an entangled deer, please call the Key deer hotline/FWC dispatch center at 888-404-3922, Ext. 1, to report the location, keeping a safe distance from the deer. Please to do not approach or attempt to assist the deer. Once they are spooked it is more challenging for refuge staff to engage and help the deer,” the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Complex management wrote in a statement.