While home sales through the first three quarters of the year are down from the same period last year, 2022 should still rank among the most lucrative on record in the Florida Keys, according to a recent analysis by Coldwell Banker Schmitt Realty Co.
The number of home sales through September was down almost 27% from 2021 but was ahead of any period since 2005. Due to a 25% increase from last year in the average sale price to $1.06 million, the dollar volume of sales was down only 9.5%, CBS found.
Luxury residential sales continue to buoy the market, while vacant land sales, which traditionally represent the second-largest category of property sales, experienced a 37% decline year over year, according to CBS. What role pending buildout played in tamping down vacant land sales was not clear.
Due to state-imposed growth restrictions, Monroe County and Florida Keys municipal governments have a limited number of building permit allocations to issue to owners of vacant land. With additional allocations unlikely, the Keys are expected to begin exhausting those allocations as soon as July 2023.
Buildout notwithstanding, the local market was characterized as atypical.
“Not unlike some of the current economic indicators such as unemployment and job postings, which appear to be confounding the pre-COVID norms, the Keys real estate market is not following all of the customary rules,” according to the report. “While the number of sales year to date is down, average sales prices and list prices are up, while days on the market and properties for sale are down. Those relationships in a declining market, which we are experiencing, would normally be reversed with prices going down and marketing times increasing.”
CBS also reports that the 1,283 listings in the Keys in mid-November were the fewest in this century, down from the previous low of 1,545 at the end of 2003.
“We anticipate that the current economic challenges will continue to reduce the number of sales, which is evidenced by the 41.5% in pending sales at the end of the third quarter 2022. With the inventory of properties for sale, declines in sale prices should be much more limited, however,” the report concludes.
To the north of the Keys, the Miami-Dade County real estate market is on pace for the second-best year ever for total annual sales behind 2021, according to October 2022 statistics from the Miami Association of Realtors and the Multiple Listing Service system.
The most recent data shows that Miami’s October 2022 sales decreased 30.6% year-over-year, which MAR attributed to high mortgage rates and low inventory.
The Fed, which has made multiple hikes to the funds rate, is intent on slowing 40-year high inflation. While the Fed doesn’t set mortgage rates, it affects them through its conduct of monetary policy.
However, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate fell to 6.61% for the week of Nov. 17, the largest weekly drop in 41 years. That drop came on the heels of October data on consumer and producer prices that suggest inflation has peaked, according to MAR.
“Mortgage rates are likely to stay below 7% for the rest of 2022 and to stay below 7.5% in 2023,” MAR economist Gay Cororaton said. “The plateauing of interest rate increases in 2023 should breathe life into the housing market and as buyers adjust their expectation to the ‘new’ normal of a 7%.”