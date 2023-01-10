cuban migrants

On Sunday, Jan. 8, U.S. Border Patrol agents and law enforcement partners responded to two migrant landings in the Florida Keys and encountered 53 Cuban migrants, four of whom were taken to a local area hospital and treated for dehydration.

 Photo provided by U.S. Border Patrol

The governor has activated the Florida National Guard to help support federal, state and local law enforcement dealing with the increasing wave of Cuban migrants coming into the Florida Keys and several state law enforcement agencies are also bringing more officers and resources to the Keys to aid in migration uptick.

Also, the Dry Tortugas National Park reopened to public access, including to overnight camping, on Sunday, Jan. 8, after being closed for a week because of a mass migration of Cuban migrants at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas.

