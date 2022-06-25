When then-president Donald Trump began championing building a wall at the southern border and signed the controversial Executive Order 13769, which limited the number of people who could enter from seven Muslim-majority countries and lowered the number of refugees the U.S. would accept, many cities began to discuss the possibility of adopting “sanctuary” status to combat what they perceived as a hostile stance toward immigrants.
Key West was one of the cities that had those discussions, and in the end, adopted a resolution in 2017 that did not directly say “sanctuary city” but stated the city “shall not request or maintain information about, or otherwise investigate status of any person, unless such an inquiry is required by a valid state or federal law.”
A new state law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last week is now requiring that. It states that clerks of court in Florida must ascertain immigration status in every criminal case. Previously, those clerks only maintained that information if it was applicable in the case. DeSantis signed a law in 2019 that banned sanctuary cities in Florida.
At the same news conference where this law was signed, DeSantis asked the state Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury to probe smuggling of undocumented immigrants into Florida, and focus on local governments that he says violate state law by adopting “sanctuary” policies, the Associated Press reported.
Commissioner Jimmy Weekley led the push beginning at the end of 2016 to adopt a resolution in response to Trump’s anti-immigration push.
“We’re not a sanctuary city, we’re a welcoming city,” Weekley said Friday, adding “like everything else, anything that’s good for people he’s (DeSantis) opposed to. Look at how many things he’s preempted over the years.”
DeSantis’ proposed grand jury would investigate local jurisdictions that refuse to detain people who are in the country illegally if they have been arrested, the Associated Press reported. The governor specifically mentioned Miami-Dade County as refusing to honor those requests in his proposal.
“We aren’t a border state. People are wondering, ‘why are you doing this?’” DeSantis told reporters on June 17. “People will say ‘let Texas or Arizona worry about that.’ Let me tell you, people trying to come in illegally are trying to get to Florida.”
Requests for comment from the Keys Citizen to DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw went unanswered.
The U.S.’s southern border has experienced a surge of immigrants since Joe Biden was elected president, and the opposing party has jumped on the issue as a key talking point. The Florida Keys have experienced a substantial uptick in immigrants as well from the embattled nations of Cuba and Haiti, with migrants landing in the island chain almost daily since the beginning of the year.
Earlier this week, a federal jury recently convicted a man who operated labor-staffing companies in Key West and South Florida with conspiracy to harbor non-resident aliens and induce them to remain in the country, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the IRS.
Mykhaylo Chugay was convicted on all counts and is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22. He faces maximum penalties of five years in prison on the tax conspiracy, 10 years in prison for conspiring to harbor aliens and have them to remain in the United States and 20 years in prison on the money laundering conspiracy.