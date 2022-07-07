The Florida Keys Community Land Trust and the development group Rural Neighborhoods have started construction on 31 units of much-needed affordable housing on Big Pine Key.
The Marino Construction Group, the project general contractor, has begun building the units and has graded the former Seahorse RV Park and several scattered lots in the Avenues neighborhood, according to Steve Kirk, founder of Rural Neighborhoods. Crews have also poured underground piers for the raised podiums on which new two-bedroom rental homes will be constructed.
The Florida Keys CLT, a non-profit organization committed to providing hurricane-resilient houses for working families based in the Florida Keys, purchased the Seahorse RV Park and the lots in the Avenues after Hurricane Irma wiped out many homes in that area in 2017 and has already built several units of affordable housing in the Lower Keys.
Roughly two years ago, the Land Trust and Rural Neighborhoods partnered on the Seahorse RV Park project in order to save the units of much-needed affordable housing there.
Seahorse Cottages at Big Pine Key marks Florida Keys CLT’s biggest step to provide affordable housing to workers of the Florida Keys. The 31 units will serve households earning 80% of adjusted median income. Land Trust founder Maggie Whitcomb’s vision to land bank lots in the immediate aftermath of Irma’s landfall has proved a prescient tactic as these homes work commence, Kirk said.
As of 2015, an affordable housing study revealed that Monroe County had a deficit of 6500 affordable housing units,” Whitcomb said. That was pre-Irma and the devastation that destroyed so much more housing. By my estimation, efforts since mid 2017 have produced only about 500 affordable housing units. It is good try but not nearly enough, she said.
“As founder of the Florida Keys Community Land Trust, I’m crushed,” Whitcomb said. “Early community support seemed so promising. And while Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery grant funding does add 31 more single family rental homes to our first four Keys Cottages, my vision has always been much larger than a few houses. Irma destroyed thousands of affordable homes where so many of our hardworking locals lived. But the collective response, from government, corporate, nonprofit and especially the wealthiest among us, has been woefully inadequate. Of course multi-family developments help and I’m grateful for them. Unfortunately, thousands more are still desperately needed to support the scale and growth of Keys tourism. And what’s happened since September of 2017? An immeasurable increase in new transient rentals as well as the conversion of so many residential properties to vacation and non-primary homes. Everything but what’s needed most to preserve our workforce is deed-restricted workforce housing.”
The construction start is a culmination of months of collaboration between lenders Community Housing Capital and Florida Housing Finance Corporation, local government and the nonprofit partners. Kirk estimates preleasing will begin in October with rental homes to be completed in January 2023.
“Hurricane destruction is swift, the rebuilding protracted, but Irma’s loss of homes still leaves a large gap unfilled” said Steven Kirk, president of Rural Neighborhoods. “Commissioners and county staff have been stalwart supporters throughout predevelopment, and now that we are well underway, more must be built.”
Monroe County Mayor David Rice and FKCLT’s board will kick off a “We Will Rebuild!” ground-breaking event at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, near the park at on Bailey Road between County and Sands Road. The public is invited to attend.
The Florida Keys Community Land Trust was awarded more than $11.6 million in federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery grants to finance the Seahorse Cottages community and additional homes in Big Pine Key, which will bring the Florida Keys CLT’s inventory to 35 homes. First mortgage debt of $3.15 million was provided by Community Housing Capital, a non-profit lender specializing in affordable housing.
Florida Keys Community Land Trust is a non-profit group established following Irma to build storm-resilient homes for working families in the Florida Keys. Florida Keys CLT constructs single-family rental homes built above storm surge and sea level rise for households in Monroe County. For information, visit http://www.affordablekeys.org.
Rural Neighborhoods is a not-for-profit developer founded in the wake of Hurricane Andrew and is dedicated to building livable places for working families. Its mission is to eliminate substandard housing, overcrowding and to make rents affordable. From its origin rescuing a single labor camp to now revitalizing underserved communities throughout Florida, according to Kirk. For information, visit http://www.ruralneighborhoods.org.