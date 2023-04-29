dions blvd

The Dion’s store on North Roosevelt Boulevard is now a Circle K, but the fried chicken remains.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

You might have noticed a difference if you tried to go to Dion’s over the last few days. They are no longer the beloved Keys’ classic offering fried chicken and other deli foods.

They are all now a part of the Circle K empire of fast-food stores.

ted@tedlund.com