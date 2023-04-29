You might have noticed a difference if you tried to go to Dion’s over the last few days. They are no longer the beloved Keys’ classic offering fried chicken and other deli foods.
They are all now a part of the Circle K empire of fast-food stores.
But don’t panic.
The original Chicken of the Keys isn’t going anywhere.
Dion’s director of operations, Joshua Crider, said he was informed on Wednesday morning that the stores would be transitioning to the Circle K brand.
“I know this was in the works, but on Wednesday, I received an email that we would be transitioning, and I needed to be in Key West that morning,” Crider said. “I had about six hours to get ready.”
Details of the acquisition were not made publicly available. Still, Crider confirmed it did involve all 11 of Dion’s fast-food markets, except for the one-off mini grocery on Stock Island.
And Crider will maintain the chicken staple that has been a Keys’ favorite for more than three decades.
“One of the reasons I stayed on was to help them develop a chicken program,” Crider said by phone. “It will still be available in our delis, and the same delicious chicken folks have come to expect from us.”
Dion’s Quik Chik is the only fried chicken that can boast a rich and decades-long history rooted in both family and the Florida Keys.
It was based on a Dion family recipe created and passed down from generation to generation and first introduced in the 1980s by Larry and Flo Dion.
“The recipe was kept a family secret until 2016 when the Dions felt they could finally entrust their secret to Steve and Linda Uphoff of Uppy’s Convenient Stores,” according to its website. “Using a top-secret blend of regional spices and fresh local chicken, Dion’s Quik Chik recipe is still kept under lock and key to this day. Stop by one of our locations to taste why Quik Chik has been the Chicken of the Keys for over 30 years.”
Uphoff Ventures LLC expanded into the Florida Keys, Key West and Homestead, Florida, purchasing 11 Dion’s Quik Marts gas stations and convenience stores from Dion Oil Co. in 2016.
“Twenty years of my oil career has been spent building a family business, so it’s a sincere honor to acquire Dion Oil Co., which was established in 1948 and has been continuously operated by the Dion family,” Steven Uphoff, founder in 1995 of the Uppy’s convenience-store chain (now Circle K stores) and former president and CEO of Southside Oil told the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Uphoff is a former CEO of Mid-Atlantic Convenience Stores (MACS). Greenwich, Conn.-based private-equity firm Catterton Partners formed Richmond, Va.-based MACS in 2010 from a series of major oil and private-chain acquisitions. Philadelphia-based Sunoco acquired MACS in late 2013.
Five of the stores were abruptly closed on Wednesday and reopened as the rebranded company Thursday. Five more were shuttered Thursday and were reopened on Friday.
