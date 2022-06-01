The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season starts Wednesday, June 1, and Florida residents can stock up on a variety of supplies during the Florida Disaster Sales Tax Holiday.
New items this year that will be exempt from the state sales tax include smoke detectors and alarms, fire extinguishers, and certain supplies necessary for the evacuation of household pets.
The sales tax holiday started Saturday, May 28, and continues through Friday, June 10.
Forecasters have called for a busy hurricane season this year, so residents should take advantage of the tax break on numerous items to assist in preparing for a disaster.
Some of the items include are reusable ice, flashlights, lanterns and candles, batteries, portable power banks, tarps, bungee cords and portable generators selling for less than $1,000.
For a complete list of items exempt from state sales tax during the two-week period, visit https://floridarevenue.com/.
The Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday was established through the Florida Legislature.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.