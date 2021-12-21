Key Largo Community Park lit up on Sunday morning into a roar of applause and cheers. It was due to a man throwing an “ace” on the sixth basket, the equivalent of a hole-in-one in conventional golf.
It’s a big deal, said Kristen Knauer, who with her father, Bob, runs Key Largo Disc Golf.
“Oh, it’s a huge deal,” she said. “You’re lucky to get one per tournament.”
A tournament held recently at the park was the third that the budding club has put on, with cash prizes and sponsorship from local businesses such as Sharkey’s. People came from far and wide to compete, from as far away as Bradenton. Bob Knauer said a few people from the Keys have begun to participate too, mostly beginners.
Knauer is far from a beginner. He began playing disc golf in the 1970s in the Chicago area. His daughter said that the sport has grown significantly over the years, even just in the last six years that she’s been playing. But Knauer said even when he first started, there was a community around the sport.
“There still was a fairly core group of disc players,” he said. “The tournaments were still many. We played in Milwaukee and Elgin and Northern Illinois.”
Knauer said he’s always played Frisbee, but he gravitated toward disc golf since it was a more structured game, as opposed to just tossing a disc in the backyard.
The discs used in disc golf are a bit different than the ones used in common recreation, which are wider, have a large lip around the rim and weigh generally around 175 grams. Disc golf discs are smaller and have a smaller lip. There’s also many different discs for disc golf. They can be broken down into three categories, Knauer explained. There are “putters,” best used in shorter ranges; midrange, perhaps best for setting up the putt shot; and “distance” disks, perhaps equatable to one’s driver club in golf.
Serious players, though, carry much more than just three discs. Many at the tournament brought cases with wheels that contained dozens of discs and sometimes speakers for music and drink coolers. Kristen Knauer said many players have multiple discs for different situations and through trial and error learn which one works best for what. She, for example, carries 20 discs in her bag.
“They all do something different,” she said. “People will have a disc that they only flick with, that they throw forehand with. People have distance drivers that go 500 feet, so they only throw them on certain shots. Then I have throwing putters and I have putting putters. So my putting putters don’t get thrown so then they don’t get beat up. Same with midranges, you have a disc that will go this way and a disc that will go that way and you have a disc that will just go straight.”
There are a few ways to win cash prizes at the tournament. One is by throwing an ace, which Bob Knauer said can be worth a few hundred dollars if only one person hits one in the tournament. A few of the baskets had a CTP contest, which stands for “closest to the pin,” a cash prize for whoever can land their disc closest to a flag planted in the ground. Then, of course, there is money awarded based on where everyone places in the tournament. There are four divisions in disc golf tournaments: L being the ladies division and then A, B and C, with A being the top level of talent and C being the least experience.
Despite that money (and some donated gift certificates) being on the line, there was not an air of ruthless competitiveness at the tournament. Players would discuss the best way to approach a hole before throwing and applaud each other for an impressive toss. Occasional delays were had if unsuspecting passersby accidentally walked through the path of the course.
For one group of class A players, the skill and experience was on full display. On one hole, which required throwing through a tunnel of trees, some players opted to try to sneak their disc through the tunnel while others opted for driving it high to the left and letting the disc curve back down on the other side.
For a time, whenever they wanted to play disc golf in Key Largo, Bob Knauer had to set up the course with portable baskets he had. Then, he said, he “met the right people with the county” and was able to get the current baskets installed to become the first and currently only disc golf course in the Florida Keys.
On the scale of difficulty, Kristen said this course is about a three out of 10 in her assessment. She said it might be challenging for someone who is just starting out, but they had a player come down a few weeks ago who is ranked as a “professional” by the Professional Disc Golf Association who shot a birdie on seven of nine baskets, each of which have a par of three. Difficulty of the course is largely dependent on the skill level of the player, Kristen said.
“For some of these guys, it’s almost that some of the holes can be too short for them, for the pros,” she said. “Because they’re only throwing putters. They throw putters 300-plus feet.”
At a gazebo in the middle of the course, considered a safe spot for people to sit without getting in the way, Bob Knauer quipped that some question the legitimacy of disc golf as a sport. In the past, it was seen as something for groups of hippies to gather and play together.
“It still is,” he said.