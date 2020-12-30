Residents of remote Carysfort Circle off County Road 905 in Key Largo say “one size doesn’t fit all” to the 1999 state mandate requiring all Florida Keys properties to treat sewage with advanced wastewater technology, primarily through central sewers.
Septic tanks, which centralization of wastewater treatment has mostly replaced, may not be tenable either, especially the high-priced, top-of-the-line systems, residents say.
“Between the salty flood waters destructive to mechanical components and potential destructive silt/sand intrusion to an aerobic system, as well as the usual flotsam and jetsam that are deposited through surge waters, I could add the yearly worry of the loss of a new $40,000 to $50,000-plus septic system to the list of concerns during hurricane season,” resident Windsor Coffin told the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District last week.
“We respectfully request that the KLWTD assist us to find a final workable solution and a variance might be that solution,” he added.
Residents Bob Davis, Matthew Skinner and James Post also asked the district for help obtaining a variance from the Florida Department of Health. The property owners are facing fines for not complying with the state mandate. Their properties fall within the district but have been deemed too costly to connect to the central sewer system.
In between the district’s November and December meetings, district General Manager Peter Rosasco has been exploring different resources for options but was left unclear by the board on which direction to go.
“If best available technology is a septic system, and we are to monitor it and their drain field at the homeowners’ expense, then we should do it. There is a solution. This is a minor issue that is in our ability to solve and we are making progress,” Rosasco said.
While the commissioners have been clear that they will not extend the district’s lateral sewer connection up CR-905 to the handful of residents, they remain indecisive on how much, or if at all, district staff should assist the homeowners who face $500-a-day fines for not being connected to an advanced sewage treatment system.
“It’s not our responsibility to take action on an ordinance created by another government agency,” Commissioner Sue Heim said. She’s been vocal about the district not associating with the Carysfort Circle residents at all.
In contrast, Commissioners Andy Tobin and Nick Rodriguez want to help the residents.
“I was pleased to hear the positive steps that Peter has been taking,” Tobin said. “I don’t know why we don’t allow Peter and [attorney] Nick [Mulick] to work toward a solution and not micromanage. These people are in our district. This is a complicated area of the law. It would take them tens of thousands of dollars for them to do something that we can do in a very efficient way.”
“I want to tell these people clearly that they will not be serviced nor maintained,” Rodriguez said. “Still, I think we should lend them a hand. I will leave it to the GM’s discrepancy.”
The board could create a resolution to confirm the Carysfort Circle properties will not be connected to the central sewer system, according to Mulick, counsel for the district.
“They are not our customers. It’s incumbent on the parcel owners to go to DOH [Department of Health] and take responsibility for their problem. We aren’t going to provide any hardwire service,” he said. “We need to be careful in how we enmesh ourselves. We know that it will take a long time, and in the meantime, the fines may be imposed.”
“Everybody understands that our assistance is voluntary and not a guarantee,” Tobin affirmed.
Homeowners may reach out to Rosasco for guidance and Mulick will draft a resolution to bring back to the January meeting.
In other news the district has spent $23,000 on submitting 12 wastewater samples since May for COVID-19 DNA. The data anecdotally links spikes of COVID-19 with local tourism trends.