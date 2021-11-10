During the special taxing district’s monthly meeting, Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District Chairman Tony Allen revealed he has an issue with the workload the district’s contracted legal counsel is carrying.
“I have concern with the amount of work the district attorney is doing for the (Key Largo Volunteer Fire) Department. It’s my opinion also that we don’t look transparent,” said Allen, who wants the contracted fire service provider to have its own attorney.
Allen was referring to a meeting between Chief Don Bock, who serves as chief of the fire department and contracted ambulance service provider, and Monroe County Fire Marshal RL Colina. The district’s contracted attorney attended the meeting.
The meeting was purportedly about commercial properties, in some instances, being required to have Knox boxes, which provide fire departments with access to the building in the event of an emergency.
The meeting resulted in the district’s attorney drafting a liability waiver to cover the district and Allen requesting that the district board consider granting the fire department a legal services budget in the future so the department could have its own attorney review such documents.
“We need to have a budget for the department’s attorneys so that we are covered,” he said. “We are paying for it anyway, but right now we have no separation of attorney. We need to have a guideline of what our attorney is responsible for and what the departments’ attorneys are responsible for. Going forward, we need to make sure they are covered with a legal budget, so they have someone do this work.”
Local attorney Jack Bridges had previously served as counsel to the fire department. He remains the attorney for the Key Largo Volunteer Ambulance Corps, but no longer represents the fire department.
“When EMS and fire became independent departments, Jack no longer was the attorney for fire to avoid a conflict of interest,” Bock said. “At that time we asked Russ Yagel to assist with fire department legal reviews. The fire department corporate board has not appointed anyone yet as their official attorney.”
The fire department and EMS split into two separate corporations in late 2019. Previously, the fire department was a subsidiary of the Key Largo Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
District Commissioner Frank Conklin said this is an example of why having fire department and EMS employees be directly employed by the district, rather than serving as contractors, could potentially save taxpayers money, since one attorney could represent all interests.
In other news, the district board unanimously approved renewing the Key Largo Volunteer Ambulance Corps annual insurance policy for $83,447 and the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department’s annual policy for $53,167.19.
The district board unanimously approved Firecom headsets and communication system for the fire department for $12,872.80.
The next Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department meeting is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. For more information, visit klfirerescueems.com.