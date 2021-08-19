A diver reported missing on a wreck off Key West on Tuesday was discovered dead, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
The body of the diver, who was reported missing about 4:09 p.m., was found approximately an hour later, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and crews found the missing diver on top of the water. They performed CPR and transported him to Stock Island Yacht Club and Marina to waiting paramedics, Linhardt said.
The diver was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
The diver was identified as 71-year-old Timothy Lee Jayne of Indiana, Linhardt said. Jayne was found on the Vandenberg wreck. He was found by a group of good Samaritan commercial divers assisting in the search.
The group diving with Jayne reported to the U.S. Coast Guard they were on the nearby Joe’s Tug wreck, but that was not the case. They were over the Vandenberg wreck on a private rental 45-foot catamaran called the Free bird..
The Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was called out for the search.
This is the second dive incident within a week.
A diver was found alive last week after he drifted away from his boat off Key West.
On Aug. 11, FWC officers Daniel Jones and Ryan Livingston responded to a search-and-rescue report of a missing diver near Calda Channel. The diver was on a dive tank and went underwater at approximately 4:15 p.m. His wife became concerned when she could not locate him, and called in the report at about 7:10 p.m., according to the FWC.
The FWC officers took the patrol boat out of Key West and headed to Calda Channel. They arrived at the vessel at about 7:50 p.m., and the sun was setting at 8:02 p.m.
There were several storm clouds moving in, and rain and lightning was off in the distance. The wind had picked up and there were some bigger swells sweeping through, according to the FWC.
The officers spoke with the diver’s wife and son and gathered information. The U.S. Coast Guard had a marine unit already on scene and had started a grid search pattern. A Coast Guard aircraft also searched for the diver.
Officers Jones and Livingston started heading to the Coast Guard’s vessel to assist with the search pattern when the wife of the diver started blowing her air horn. The FWC officers spotted the diver, Daryl Sample, about 200 yards away. The officers located Sample, who was treading water with all of his gear and looking exhausted, and brought him into the patrol vessel, according to the FWC.
Sample did not need to see a doctor, just needed to relax and catch his breath. He had been treading water with all of his gear for more than 45 minutes.
The officers escorted Sample and his family back through Calda Channel, a narrow and serpentine like channel, with blue lights guiding the way. Sample and his family thanked the officers when everyone made it back safely to the dock.