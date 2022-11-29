“Diving Injury: What Every Diver Needs to Know!” will be the topic of the next History of Diving Museum lecture, set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Mile Marker 83, bayside, in Islamorada.
Dr. David Charash, physician and diving expert, will lead the discussion on hyperbaric medicine. Understanding how decompression sickness and arterial gas embolism might occur is a key first step in recognizing its symptoms. In this talk, Charash will review what things to look for and what steps must be taken to improve dive safety.
Charash is founder of Dive Medicine and Hyperbaric Consultants and host of the “Fitness in Diving” podcast on Spotify and Apple. He has tended to the diving community for more than 30 years as a board certified physician in emergency medicine and hyperbaric medicine. He is a NOAA dive medicine physician and a certified dive medical fitness examiner. He has received the Divers Alert Network/Rolex Diver of the Year Award for 2022 and is a DAN referral physician and DAN instructor.
The museum will be hosting the presentation on-site with limited seating in the Bauer Diving History Research Library as well as through a private Zoom meeting. Those interested in attending in person should email programs@divingmuseum.org or call the museum at 305-664-9737.
To register for the Zoom meeting, visit http://www.divingmuseum.org. Spaces will be limited and advance registration is required. For those unable to attend in-person or virtually, the session will be recorded and posted to the museum’s YouTube channel.