“Diving Injury: What Every Diver Needs to Know!” will be the topic of the next History of Diving Museum lecture, set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Mile Marker 83, bayside, in Islamorada.

Charash

Dr. David Charash, physician and diving expert, will lead the discussion on hyperbaric medicine. Understanding how decompression sickness and arterial gas embolism might occur is a key first step in recognizing its symptoms. In this talk, Charash will review what things to look for and what steps must be taken to improve dive safety.