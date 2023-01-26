An aquanaut will remain in an undersea habitat for 100 days to conduct diving medicine research during Project Neptune 100, which is being billed by organizers as a first-time endeavor.
Beginning March 1, Jules’ Undersea Lodge in Key Largo will host the 100-day mission to support medical research and conservation from its undersea base on the bottom of an oceanside mangrove lagoon.
The former undersea laboratory will broadcast interviews and science demonstrations during the project.
Hyperbaric medicine researcher and diving explorer Dr. Joe Dituri, Ph.D., DMT, CDR-retired U.S. Navy, will be the aquanaut in residence for the entire 100 days. He is chief researcher for Underseas Oxygen Clinic in Tampa.
A retired Navy saturation diving officer with a doctorate in biomedical engineering, Dituri will be conducting experiments to study the effects of long-term exposure to pressure and working with other researchers on diving medical issues, as well as teaching his hyperbaric medicine and medical school courses from inside Jules’ Undersea Lodge.
Multiple researchers will join Dituri in the 100-day mission. Some will live underwater with him for days at a time.
The International Board of Undersea Medicine is the presenting sponsor for the mission.
Throughout the mission, marine specialists will be joined by social media influencers to highlight the message of ocean conservation. MRDF/MarineLab is partnering with other conservation organizations to select topics and speakers of global interest. Marine explorer Ian Koblick, founder and chairman of MRDF/MarineLab, is setting those goals for the mission. Mission Director Thane Milhoan is responsible for implementing that vision.
Anyone interested in participating as a presenter, media influencer or citizen scientist should contact Milhoan at 100days@jul.com or 305-451-2353. Several sponsorship opportunities are available. For information, contact Kim Gregory at kim@marinelab.org or 305-451-1139, Ext 3.
Key Largo Undersea Park, home of Jules’ Undersea Lodge, is located at 51 Shoreland Drive. Information is available at http://www.marinelab.org.