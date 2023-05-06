Parking issues aren't only confined to tiny Old Town Key West, with more and more visitors coming to the Florida Keys.
Dry Tortugas National Park recently announced there are limited options and closures for private vessels landing on Garden Key, which houses the historic Civil War-era Fort Jefferson.
This time of year, the Dry Tortugas and Garden Key typically experiences increased use by recreational fishing boats and their crews because grouper fishing reopens in May. The finger piers and main dinghy beach sustained damage from Hurricane Ian in 2022 and remain closed until repairs can be made, according to the National Park Service.
As of May 1, the small dinghy beach between the main dock and the seaplane beach is now open from sunrise to 10 a.m. and again from 3 p.m. to sunset. The beach is closed to all landings from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for safe maneuvering of the ferry and seaplane access. Vessels are prohibited from using the seaplane beach, according to the National Park Service.
The adjacent Bush Key is also closed for sea turtles and nesting birds at this time of year. No landing or anchoring is permitted within 100 feet of the shoreline of Bush Key, park managers said.
Private vessels may use the main dock when available but will be limited by available space. The east end of the main dock is reserved for the Yankee Freedom III between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Vessels may use the west end of the dock when available, but dock space is limited to approximately three boats tied to the dock and no more than two boats deep, hip to hip. Total allowable dock usage for one day is two hours cumulative per vessel and no overnight docking is permitted, according to park managers.
Priority use of the main dock will given in the following order: emergencies, government vessels, vessels under contract such as the Yankee Freedom III, and the public.
The National Park Service has secured funding for repairs to the finger piers and dinghy beach, but repairs are not expected to be completed until sometime in 2024, according to the National Park Service.
As a reminder, all private boats recreating or stopping in Dry Tortugas National Park must obtain a boat permit at the Garden Key dock house before recreating within the park.
Visitors should also be aware of temporary closures to sections of the moat wall for snorkeling and walking while coral relocation work is taking place from April through June.
During this time, sections of the moat wall will be under construction while corals are removed and relocated in advance of the planned restoration work to the counterscarp that has been damaged by hurricanes, according to the National Park Service. Both north and south beaches will remain open for wading and sunbathing throughout the project. Although the closed areas will change, part of the moat wall will remain open throughout for snorkeling in the water and walking on the path.
For the safety of visitors and NPS personnel, visitors should observe the closures, which will be marked in the water with swim lanes.
Swimming and snorkeling are permitted from the beaches up to the closed areas. Snorkelers should not attempt to swim around or beyond the swim lanes, according to park managers.
Updates will be available on the park website, information will be posted in the Dock House and signs will be posted at the beaches. Only one-half of the snorkel trail and/or moat wall is expected to be closed at any one time, park managers said.
For information about boating in the park, visit the boating page on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/drto/planyourvisit/boating.htm.